English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Shell to write down as much as $5 billion on Russia withdrawal

    The statement from the London-based giant shows that, despite a surge in oil and gas prices, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has upended the supermajors’ plans and left them scrambling to adapt to historic shifts in energy markets.

    Bloomberg
    April 07, 2022 / 12:39 PM IST
    Source: Reuters

    Source: Reuters


    Shell Plc said its withdrawal from Russia will result in $4 billion to $5 billion of impairments, while also warning investors that extreme price volatility in the first quarter could hit cash flow.


    The statement from the London-based giant shows that, despite a surge in oil and gas prices, Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has upended the supermajors’ plans and left them scrambling to adapt to historic shifts in energy markets.


    “Reflecting the unprecedented volatility in commodity prices prevailing up to the end of the quarter, material additional movements could be seen in cash flow from operations,” Shell said in a statement on Thursday.

    The company said first-quarter trading results from both oil and gas are likely to be higher than in the preceding period.



    Download your money calendar for 2022-23 here and keep your dates with your moneybox, investments, taxes

    Bloomberg
    Tags: #Russia #Shell #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Apr 7, 2022 12:39 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.