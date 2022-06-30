English
    Shanghai Disneyland theme park re-opens after three-month closure

    The park shut on March 21 as cases rose in the Chinese business hub, leading to a two-month-long citywide lockdown that eased on June 1. Just over a week later, the resort began opening some areas, with the theme park the last to re-open.

    Reuters
    June 30, 2022 / 11:39 AM IST
    More than a thousand visitors streamed in on Thursday as Walt Disney Co's Shanghai Disney Resort theme park opened after a closure of three months, with face masks and social distancing the order of the day.

    Among the first of Thursday's visitors was Zhang Yudong, a 19-year-old student wearing a Mickey Mouse wizard hat and T-shirt donned for the occasion.

    "It really feels like coming back home. I was so excited," said Zhang, who holds a Disneyland annual pass. "I had been looking forward to the day. One question I would ask everyday is, 'When will it reopen?'"

    Before its March closure, the park had enforced COVID-19 measures required by the authorities, such as face masks and regular disinfection.

    After the re-opening, it requires guests to show proof of a negative COVID test taken within the last 72 hours, in line with rules for public areas in Shanghai and other cities.

    The park has also said it will limit capacity, but gave no details, adding that some attractions, such as Marvel Universe, will stay closed.

    Shanghai Disneyland is a joint venture with Chinese state-owned Shendi Group, which holds a 57% stake.
    Tags: #disneyland #Shanghai #World News
    first published: Jun 30, 2022 11:39 am
