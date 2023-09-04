Scotland's First Minster Humza Yousaf to unveil 4-day workweek plan on September 5

Humza Yousaf's plans, amid the headwinds facing the Government of Scotland, are being termed as ridiculous by critics. (Image: Reuters)

Humza Yousaf, First Minister of Scotland and leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), will announce plans to launch a four-day workweek in the Programme for Government on September 5. This comes as Yousaf looks to steer away from the U-turns that defined his first six months in office, London-based Times reported.

In his address to Members of the Scottish Parliament (MSPs) on September 5, Yousaf is likely roll out a 12-month trial run within government departments. The aim is to extend it to the public sectors later.

Pioneering idea or fantasy?

However, critics have expressed concerns about four-day workweeks, projecting losses to the tune of £2.5 billion in the cabinet budget. The first minister's plans, amid the headwinds facing the Government of Scotland, are being termed as ridiculous, per local reports.

Liz Smith, Tory finance spokesman, said Yousaf is living in fantasy land, “if he thinks this ridiculous plan is feasible at a time when our economy is lagging behind the rest of the UK, our NHS is on its knees, and councils are having their budgets savagely cut,” the Daily Mail reported.

“The SNP are attempting to fool voters with fantasy economics pressing ahead with this unworkable plan would blow a £2.5 billion pound hole in the Scottish Budget every year,” Smith added.

Ahead of his September 5 speech, Yousaf has highlighted that the government aims to boost economic growth, which will enable higher investments in anti-poverty measures. This, in turn, will support vital public services, protect the vulnerable, as well as enhance the standard of living for everyone, the first minister said.

Meghan Gallacher, Deputy Leader of the Scottish Tories, is also opposed. “The SNP’s independence obsession means many promises made in last year’s Programme for Government have not been achieved. From education, to health and housing, the SNP-Green Government are letting down the people of Scotland on their real priorities,” the Daily Mail quoted her saying.

It is to be noted that ever since taking charge after Nicola Sturgeon, Yousaf has pushed back or ditched a number of policies, including the Deposit Return Scheme, a planned fishing ban in some areas, and a bid to outlaw alcohol advertising.

Moreover, the government has failed to deliver on around 27 promises announced in the Programme for Government in 2022, including a dropped pledge for an education reform bill, the lack of a housing bill, and non-eradication of longer waiting period for patients stuck in the National Health Service (NHS) backlog.

The four-day workweek plan

According to a study conducted in 2022 on the prospects of a four-day work week, organisations which were part of the survey recorded growth in revenue and employee productivity, Bloomberg reported. Moreover, there was a substantial decline in absenteeism and turnover, the study found out. In addition, employees on a four-day schedule preferred working from office over remote work.

Subjects also reported better balance between work and family; and less instances of fatigue from work. They also used the extra time to pursue hobbies, household chore, and most importantly, self-care.

Data was collected from enterprises and firms in the United States, Ireland and Australia, tracking 969 employees over a 10-month period. The workweeks of these employees were reduced by an average of six hours, with no change in pay.

Early this March, Yousaf, the first Muslim to lead a nation in Western Europe, succeeded Sturgeon as leader of the ruling SNP, taking charge as the head of the semi-autonomous government.