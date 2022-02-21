English
    February 21, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

    Russia Ukraine News LIVE Updates | Joe Biden will meet Vladimir Putin ‘if an invasion hasn’t happened’: White House

    The summit, proposed by France's Emmanuel Macron, will be expanded to relevant stakeholders to discuss "security and strategic stability in Europe," a statement from the Elysee said, adding that preparations would start between Russia and the US on Thursday.

    U.S. President Joe Biden and Russian President Vladimir Putin have agreed in principle to a summit over Ukraine, the office of French President Emmanuel Macron said, provided Russia does not invade its neighbor. In a statement released early Monday, the Elysee Palace said Macron had pitched both leaders on a summit over "security and strategic stability in Europe."

    "Presidents Biden and Putin

    have both accepted the principle of such a summit," the statement said, before adding that such a meeting would be impossible if Russia invaded Ukraine as Western nations fear it plans to. The White House did not immediately return a message seeking comment. The announcement - released after a volley of phone calls between Macron and leaders on both sides of the Atlantic - comes after a week of heightened tensions spurred by Russia's military buildup up and down the Ukrainian border.

    Nerves were further frayed after the Belarusian defence ministry announced that Russia would extend military drills in Belarus that were due to end on Sunday. Satellite images appeared to show new deployments of Russian armor and troops close to Ukraine. The White House said Biden was canceling a trip to Delaware and remaining in Washington following a two-hour meeting of his National Security Council.

    U.S.-based satellite imagery company Maxar reported multiple new deployments of Russian military units in forests, farms, and industrial areas as little as 15 km (9 miles) from the border with Ukraine - something Maxar said represented a change from what had been seen in recent weeks.

    "Until recently, most of the deployments had been seen primarily positioned at or near existing military garrisons and training areas," the company said. Blinken told CNN "everything we are seeing suggests that this is dead serious," adding the West was equally prepared if Moscow invades. "Until the tanks are actually rolling, and the planes are flying, we will use every opportunity and every minute we have to see if diplomacy can still dissuade President Putin from carrying this forward."
    • February 21, 2022 / 09:50 AM IST

    • February 21, 2022 / 09:41 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | US plans to cut ties with targeted Russian banks if Ukraine is invaded

      President Joe Biden's administration has prepared an initial package of sanctions against Russia that includes barring U.S. financial institutions from processing transactions for major Russian banks, three people familiar with the matter said. The measures, which would only be implemented if Russia invades Ukraine, aim to hurt the Russian economy by cutting the "correspondent" banking relationships between targeted Russian banks and U.S. banks that enable international payments.

      While U.S. authorities have said banking restrictions would be part of a package of possible sanctions, the administration's plan to cut correspondent banking ties - which underpin global money flows - has not previously been reported. The United States will also wield its most powerful sanctioning tool against certain Russian individuals and companies by placing them on the Specially Designated Nationals (SDN) list, effectively kicking them out of the U.S. banking system, banning their trade with Americans and freezing their U.S. assets, the same sources said.

      The White House and Treasury Department declined to comment. The sources said the package could change up to the last minute and it was unclear who the targets would be. However, they believe top Russian financial institutions including VTB Bank, Sberbank, VEB, and Gazprombank are possible targets. Experts consulted by Reuters said that while the correspondent banking tool lacks the punch of an SDN designation, which freezes a bank's assets, they could still deal a meaningful blow to the target banks by making it difficult to transact in U.S. dollars, the global reserve currency.

      Much of global trade is transacted in dollars. It is unclear whether Russian banks would be added to the SDN list, but both types of sanctions could hit Russia hard. "Since a significant number of global trade transactions are in U.S. dollars this is a sanction with bite, but without the more complicated and deadly sanction of being placed on the SDN list and having all assets in the U.S. or in the hands of U.S. persons frozen," said Washington lawyer Kay Georgi, who specializes in international trade. Sources noted that the administration could exempt certain transactions from the restrictions if deemed necessary.

      'UPFRONT COSTS'

      The Biden administration has been threatening tough banking sanctions against Russia for weeks in a bid to deter Russian President Vladimir Putin from invading Ukraine. Moscow has amassed upwards of 150,000 troops on Ukraine's borders, but Putin has denied plans to launch an attack. Peter Harrell, who sits on the National Security Council, said last month that "heavy hitting financial sanctions" were part of a strategy to hurt Russia's economy but spare its citizens.

      "The goal of the financial sanctions is really to have short term upfront costs on Russia, to trigger capital flight, to trigger inflation, to make the Russian central bank provide bailouts to its banks," he said in a speech late last month. The tough warnings have put some U.S. financial firms on edge. Members of the financial services and payment industries have been in touch in recent days with the U.S. Treasury Department's Office of Foreign Assets Control, which administers sanctions, sources said.

      Tensions grew over the weekend as Russia extended military drills in Belarus, heightening fears among Western powers of an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine. Biden and Putin on Sunday agreed in principle to a summit, France said, offering hope conflict could be avoided. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the United States and Britain would cut off Russian companies' access to U.S. dollars and British pounds if the Kremlin orders an invasion. The Biden administration has been similarly aggressive in its rhetoric. In a briefing on Friday, Deputy National Security advisor Daleep Singh told reporters that the cost to Russia of an invasion would be "immense, both to its economy and its strategic position in the world."

    • February 21, 2022 / 09:30 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Joe Biden will meet Vladimir Putin 'if an invasion hasn't happened'; Read White House full statement

      US President Joe Biden has agreed in principle to a meeting with his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin so long as Moscow does not invade Ukraine, the White House confirmed Sunday after it was first announced by France. The US is "committed to pursuing diplomacy until the moment an invasion begins," press secretary Jen Psaki said in a statement. "President Biden accepted in principle a meeting with President Putin ... if an invasion hasn't happened." "We are also ready to impose swift and severe consequences should Russia instead choose war. And currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon," she added.

    • February 21, 2022 / 09:11 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Oil slips on Ukraine summit plan, prospect of Iran nuclear deal

      Oil prices fell on Monday on a plan for U.S. President Joe Biden and Russia's Vladimir Putin to hold a summit on the Ukraine crisis and on prospects of a nuclear deal between Iran and world powers in the next week or two. The office of French President Emmanuel Macron said in a statement on Monday he had pitched to both leaders a summit over "security and strategic stability in Europe." The White House said Biden had accepted the meeting "in principle" but only "if an invasion hasn't happened."

      Brent crude futures fell 73 cents or 0.8% to $92.81 at 0224 GMT after having jumped more $1 than to $95.00 in early trade, its highest level since Wednesday. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures similarly fell 52 cents or 0.6% to $90.55 a barrel after having hit a high of $92.93. Oil markets have been jittery over the past month on worries a Russian invasion of its neighbour could disrupt crude supplies, but price gains have been limited by the possibility of more than 1 million barrels a day of Iranian crude returning to the market.

      A senior European Union official said on Friday a deal to revive Iran's 2015 nuclear agreement was "very very close". Analysts said the market remained tight, and any addition of oil would help, but prices would remain volatile in the near term as Iranian crude would only likely return later this year. "There's just so many pressures geopolitically it's difficult to know what the answer is (on market movements) - with Ukraine and Iran," said National Australia Bank commodity analyst Baden Moore.

      European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen said Russia would be cut off from international financial markets and denied access to major exports needed to modernise its economy if it invaded Ukraine. "If a Russian invasion takes place as the U.S. and U.K. have warned in recent days, Brent futures could spike above $US100/bbl, even if an Iranian deal is reached," Commonwealth Bank analyst Vivek Dhar said in a note.

    • February 21, 2022 / 09:01 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | As the Ukraine crisis escalates Middle East countries will be forced to pick a side

      As the spectaer of all-out war in Ukraine looms large, a confrontation between Russia and the West over Ukriane will undoubtedly have ripple effects on the countries of the Middile East, which must take hard decisions and choose sides.

    • February 21, 2022 / 08:51 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Vladimir Putin, Joe Biden agree in principle to summit as Ukraine tensions soar

      Russian President Vladimir Putin and his US counterpart Joe Biden have agreed to a summit -- to be held only if Moscow does not invade Ukraine, France announced Monday following a frantic new round of diplomacy to avert an all-out war. Both leaders have said yes in principle to the summit, proposed by French President Emmanuel Macron, his office said, with the White House confirming Biden's willingness, though it was notably cautious.

      A senior administration official told AFP: "Timing to be determined. Format to be determined so it's all completely notional." The Elysee added that the summit will be expanded to "relevant stakeholders" and that preparations would start between Russia and the United States on Thursday. The possible breakthrough came after Washington warned of an imminent invasion and Ukraine and Russia blamed each other for a spike in shellings on the front line separating Kyiv's forces from Moscow-backed separatists.

      The bombardments have sent Ukrainians fleeing to cellars and other shelters, while some civilians have been evacuated. In its own statement, the White House warned that it was still ready "to impose swift and severe consequences" should Russia invade. "And currently, Russia appears to be continuing preparations for a full-scale assault on Ukraine very soon," US press secretary Jen Psaki said.

    • February 21, 2022 / 08:40 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | French statement announcing Joe Biden-Vladimir Putin summit on Ukraine

      US President Joe Biden and his Russian counterpart Vladimir Putin have accepted in principle to hold a summit, so long as Moscow does not invade Ukraine, the French presidency announced Monday. Western powers have mounted a last-ditch effort to prevent a European war after a huge buildup of Russian troops along Ukraine's frontier. The summit, announced by France after a phone call between President Emmanuel Macron and Putin, has been accepted in principle by Moscow and Washington, according to the announcement. 

      Here is the full statement announcing the summit:

      The President of the Republic spoke with the President of the United States, Mr. Joe Biden and the President of the Russian Federation, Mr. Vladimir Putin. 

      He proposed a summit to be held between President Biden and President Putin and then with relevant stakeholders to discuss security and strategic stability in Europe. 

      Presidents Biden and Putin have both accepted the principle of such a summit. The substance will have to be prepared by Secretary Blinken and Minister Lavrov during their meeting on Thursday 24 February. 

      It can only be held at the condition that Russia does not invade Ukraine. 

      The President of the Republic will work with all stakeholders to prepare the content of these discussions. 

    • February 21, 2022 / 08:30 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Gold slips from over 8-month high as Joe Biden-Vladimir Putin meeting plans ease demand

      Gold prices fell from a more than eight-month high hit earlier on Monday, as safe-haven demand eased after the U.S. president agreed to meet his Russian counterpart over the Ukraine crisis. U.S. President Joe Biden has accepted in principle a summit with Russia's Vladimir Putin over the Ukraine crisis after the two countries' foreign ministers meet next week and if an invasion has not occurred, the White House said on Sunday.

      Russia will extend military drills in Belarus that were due to end on Sunday, the Belarusian defence ministry announced, adding to mounting tensions as satellite images appeared to show new deployments of Russian armour and troops close to Ukraine. A potential invasion of Ukraine by neighbouring Russia would be felt across a number of markets, from wheat and energy prices and the region's sovereign dollar bonds to safe-haven assets and stock markets.

    • February 21, 2022 / 08:20 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Russia could lose financial markets access, advanced goods if it invades Ukraine: EU chief

      European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen disclosed some details of the sanctions Moscow would face if it invaded Ukraine, saying Russia would be cut off from international financial markets and denied access to major export goods. Western leaders have until now refused to be drawn on the details of the responses they have agreed on if Russia invaded, only ruling out a military response and promising economic sanctions that would be unprecedented in scale.

      "Russia would in principle be cut off from the international financial markets," Von der Leyen told ARD public television late on Sunday evening. Sanctions would be imposed on "all goods we make that Russia urgently needs to modernise and diversify its economy, where we are globally dominant and they have no replacement," she said. She said sanctions would not be imposed until after any invasion, rejecting calls on Saturday by Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy for immediate sanctions.

      "The move to sanctions is so enormous and consequential that we know we must always give Russia a chance to return to diplomacy and the negotiating table," she said. "This window is still open." Russia, which has stationed some 150,000 soldiers around Ukraine's northern and eastern borders, is demanding a guarantee that Ukraine never be allowed to join the NATO alliance, something President Vladimir Putin says is essential to Russia's long term security.

      But Von der Leyen, who heads the 27-member European Union's executive, said Russia's reliance on fossil fuel exports was its weakness. "They make up two thirds of its exports, and half of the Russia budget comes from them," she said. Russia needed to modernise, and "precisely that would no longer be possible" if further sanctions were raised.

    • February 21, 2022 / 08:00 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Images show new Russian deployments of armor and troops near Ukraine

      Satellite images show multiple new field deployments of armored equipment and troops from Russian garrisons near the border with Ukraine, a private U.S. company said on Sunday, in what its director said indicated increased military readiness. The new activity comes as Russia extended military drills in Belarus that were due to end on Sunday, heightening fears among Western powers over an imminent Russian invasion of Ukraine.

      The images released by U.S.-based Maxar Technologies, which has been tracking the buildup of Russian forces for weeks, could not be independently verified by Reuters. "This new activity represents a change in the pattern of the previously observed deployments of battle groups (tanks, armored personnel carriers, artillery and support equipment)," Maxar said in a release on Sunday.

      Several large deployments of battle groups had been observed around the military garrison at Soloti, Russia, as of Feb. 13 according to satellite images, Maxar said. Images on Sunday showed most of the combat units and support equipment at Soloti had departed. Extensive vehicle tracks and some convoys of armored equipment were seen throughout the area, the company said.

      Some equipment has also been deployed east of nearby Valuyki, Russia, in a field approximately 15 km (9 miles) north of the Ukrainian border. A number of new field deployments are also seen northwest of the Russian city of Belgorod, Maxar said. Based on the tracks and the snow, the activity appeared to be recent, Stephen Wood, senior director at Maxar News Bureau, told Reuters. "To me it indicates an increased state of readiness," he said.

    • February 21, 2022 / 07:50 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Asia shares skid, oil surges as Ukraine tensions smoulder

      Asian share markets slid and oil surged on Monday amid warnings Russia was set to invade Ukraine, risking sanctions that could trigger a further spike in energy costs and stoke global inflation. Russia upped the ante in the high-stakes diplomatic game by extending military drills in Belarus, while satellite imagery from Maxar showed multiple new field deployments of armour and troops near the border with Ukraine.

      An adviser to French President Emmanuel Macron said France and Russia had agreed that a meeting of the Organization for Security and Co-operation in Europe should be called for Monday. Oil prices climbed almost 2% in early action and Treasury futures firmed. S&P 500 futures fell 0.6% and Nasdaq futures drifted 1.2%. U.S. markets are on holiday on Monday but futures still traded.

      MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan slipped 0.4%, while Japan's Nikkei lost 1.9%. The latest survey of global fund managers from BofA confirmed the bearish turn as holdings of cash rose to the highest since mid-2020. Funds had the largest overweight share in energy in a decade, and were the most underweight in tech in 15 years.

      Also troubling markets has been the prospect of an aggressive tightening by the U.S. Federal Reserve as inflation runs rampant. The Fed's favoured measure of core inflation is due out later this week and is forecast to show an annual rise of 5.1% - the fastest pace since the early 1980s. "January inflation readings have surprised materially to the upside," noted JPMorgan chief economist Bruce Kasman.

      "We now look for the Fed to hike 25bp (basis points) at each of the next nine meetings, with the policy rate approaching a neutral stance by early next year." At least six Fed officials are set to speak this week and markets will be hyper-sensitive to their views on a possible hike of 50 basis points in March. Recent commentary has leant against such a drastic step and futures have scaled back the chance of a half-point rise to around 20% from well above 50% a week ago.

    • February 21, 2022 / 07:40 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | India asks citizens in Ukraine to leave temporarily as 'Russian invasion' threat looms

      As the threats of a 'Russian invasion' looms over Ukraine, India on February 20 asked its citizens staying in the eastern European country for non-essential purposes to "leave temporarily". This was the second advisory issued by the Indian Embassy in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, in the last five days. A similar appeal to temporarily leave the nation was issued on February 15.

      In the latest advisory, the Indian Embassy urged the Indian students and other nationals to make use of the available commercial and charter flights for a timely departure. "In view of the continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties with respect to the situation in Ukraine, all Indian nationals whose stay is not deemed essential and all Indian students, are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily. Available commercial flights, and charter flights may be availed for travel, for orderly and timely departure," it said.

      "Indian students are advised to also get in touch with respective student contractors for updates on charter flights, and also continue to follow Embassy Facebook, website and Twitter for any update," the advisory further added. Government sources later told news agency ANI that the family members of Indian Embassy officials in Kyiv have been asked to move back to India in view of the escalating geopolitical tensions. An official confirmation was, however, awaited.

      The fears of a military confrontation between Russia and Ukraine escalated after the White House, in a statement issued late on February 19, said the Russian troops may launch an attack "at any time". Russia's strategic nuclear forces held exercises overseen by President Vladimir Putin, the White House noted, adding that the Russian troops massed near Ukraine's border were "poised to strike".

      Earlier on February 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attempted to reach out to his Russian counterpart in a bid to defuse the tensions. “I don’t know what the President of the Russian Federation wants, so I am proposing a meeting,” Zelensky was quoted as saying at the Munich Security Conference, where he also held brief discussions with US Vice President Kamala Harris.

