Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates: Joe Biden convinced Russia will invade Ukraine as civilians bussed out

Russia Ukraine News Live Updates: Russia announced a new drawdown of military forces from the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula on Thursday, despite Ukraine's Western allies meeting similar announcements with scepticism. "Units of the southern military district that ended tactical exercises at training grounds on the Crimean peninsula are returning by rail to their permanent bases,"

the defence ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

State-run television showed columns of military hardware crossing a recently-constructed bridge connecting the peninsula to the Russian mainland.

Thursday's announcement is the latest reported drawdown of a Russian military force estimated by the West to be more than 100,000 troops, which Washington had said could be preparing to invade.

NATO, the United States and European leaders have denied, however, that there is any meaningful pullback of Russian troops and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow's military personnel were actually rotating.

Russia took control of the Crimean peninsula in 2014 and threw its weight behind pro-Moscow separatists in fighting that broke out that year and has claimed more than 14,000 lives.

What has happened so far?

In November last year, satellite images revealed a build-up of 1,00,000 Russian troops and heavy military equipment along the borders of pro-West Ukraine. In December, Joe Biden warned Russia of economic sanctions if it invades Ukraine. The Kremlin had a host of security demands for the West. Russia insists that NATO must assure that Ukraine will never be admitted as a member. Russia also demanded that NATO must cease all military activity in eastern Europe.

In January, Biden assured Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the US will “respond decisively” if Russia invades Ukraine. NATO put its forces on standby and reinforces its military presence in Eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets. Several countries including US, Germany, Italy, Britain, Ireland, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Canada, Norway, Estonia, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Australia, Japan, Israel, Saudi Arabia and UAE urged citizens to leave Ukraine amid the possibility of a full-blown war. Many countries warned that a military evacuation may not be possible if tensions break out.

Diplomatic talks between United States and Russian officials yielded no result as Washington reiterated they cannot accept Kremlin’s demands. Vladimir Putin said his concerns have not been addressed but was ready to keep talking. He denied planning an invasion on Ukraine after Biden warned of a likely attack in February.