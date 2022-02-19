Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates: Joe Biden convinced Russia will invade Ukraine as civilians bussed out

Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates:India treads carefully, chooses the diplomatic middle path
New Delhi, caught between two key allies, the USA and Russia, is being asked to take a stand. It's a kind of a Hobson’s Choice if war breaks out. Therefore, global diplomats are scurrying across the European continent, trying to restore calm, without too much success so far.
India, as in the past, has put its eggs in the diplomatic, rather than the military basket.
Hotlines were ringing last week between Melbourne, where the Quad foreign ministers of Australia, India and Japan, and the US secretary of state met; and New York, currently the venue of a crucial UN Security Council meeting; with Moscow sandwiched in between. From this frenzy of communication, it was clear that a military solution to settle the Russian-Ukrainian dispute suits India the least.
India’s permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador TS Tirumurti, said on February 17 that New Delhi’s interest is in finding a solution that provides for `immediate de-escalation of tension.’ ``Any step that increases tension may best be avoided by all sides in the larger interest of securing international peace and security,” he said, amid a US warning that Russia invasion of Ukraine may happen any time now – making it sound inevitable. Read full here