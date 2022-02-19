English
    February 19, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST

    Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates: Joe Biden convinced Russia will invade Ukraine as civilians bussed out

    Russia Ukraine Crisis Live Updates: Russia's Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine within days, US President Joe Biden said on Friday after separatists backed by Moscow told civilians to leave breakaway regions on buses, a move the West fears is part of a pretext for an attack

    Russia Ukraine News Live Updates: Russia announced a new drawdown of military forces from the Moscow-annexed Crimean peninsula on Thursday, despite Ukraine's Western allies meeting similar announcements with scepticism. "Units of the southern military district that ended tactical exercises at training grounds on the Crimean peninsula are returning by rail to their permanent  bases,"

    the defence ministry said in a statement carried by Russian news agencies.

    State-run television showed columns of military hardware crossing a recently-constructed bridge connecting the peninsula to the Russian mainland.

    Thursday's announcement is the latest reported drawdown of a Russian military force estimated by the West to be more than 100,000 troops, which Washington had said could be preparing to invade.

    NATO, the United States and European leaders have denied, however, that there is any meaningful pullback of Russian troops and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky said Moscow's military personnel were actually rotating.

    Russia took control of the Crimean peninsula in 2014 and threw its weight behind pro-Moscow separatists in fighting that broke out that year and has claimed more than 14,000 lives.

    What has happened so far?

    In November last year, satellite images revealed a build-up of 1,00,000 Russian troops and heavy military equipment along the borders of pro-West Ukraine. In December, Joe Biden warned Russia of economic sanctions if it invades Ukraine. The Kremlin had a host of security demands for the West. Russia insists that NATO must assure that Ukraine will never be admitted as a member. Russia also demanded that NATO must cease all military activity in eastern Europe.

    In January, Biden assured Ukraine President Volodymyr Zelenskyy that the US will “respond decisively” if Russia invades Ukraine. NATO put its forces on standby and reinforces its military presence in Eastern Europe with more ships and fighter jets. Several countries including US, Germany, Italy, Britain, Ireland, Belgium, Luxembourg, the Netherlands, Canada, Norway, Estonia, Lithuania, Bulgaria, Slovenia, Australia, Japan, Israel, Saudi Arabia and UAE urged citizens to leave Ukraine amid the possibility of a full-blown war. Many countries warned that a military evacuation may not be possible if tensions break out.

    Diplomatic talks between United States and Russian officials yielded no result as Washington reiterated they cannot accept Kremlin’s demands. Vladimir Putin said his concerns have not been addressed but was ready to keep talking. He denied planning an invasion on Ukraine after Biden warned of a likely attack in February.
    • February 19, 2022 / 11:40 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates:India treads carefully, chooses the diplomatic middle path
      New Delhi, caught between two key allies, the USA and Russia, is being asked to take a stand. It's a kind of a Hobson’s Choice if war breaks out. Therefore, global diplomats are scurrying across the European continent, trying to restore calm, without too much success so far.
      India, as in the past, has put its eggs in the diplomatic, rather than the military basket.
      Hotlines were ringing last week between Melbourne, where the Quad foreign ministers of Australia, India and Japan, and the US secretary of state met; and New York, currently the venue of a crucial UN Security Council meeting; with Moscow sandwiched in between. From this frenzy of communication, it was clear that a military solution to settle the Russian-Ukrainian dispute suits India the least.
      India’s permanent representative to the UN, Ambassador TS Tirumurti, said on February 17 that New Delhi’s interest is in finding a solution that provides for `immediate de-escalation of tension.’ ``Any step that increases tension may best be avoided by all sides in the larger interest of securing international peace and security,” he said, amid a US warning that Russia invasion of Ukraine may happen any time now – making it sound inevitable. Read full here

    • February 19, 2022 / 11:14 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates: Vladimir Putin: A crafty strategist or an aggrieved and reckless leader?
      At this moment of crescendo for the Ukraine crisis, it all comes down to what kind of leader President Vladimir Putin is.
      In Moscow, many analysts remain convinced that the Russian president is essentially rational, and that the risks of invading Ukraine would be so great that his huge troop buildup makes sense only as a very convincing bluff. But some also leave the door open to the idea that he has fundamentally changed amid the pandemic, a shift that may have left him more paranoid, more aggrieved and more reckless.
      The 20-foot-long table Putin has used to socially distance himself this month from European leaders flying in for crisis talks symbolizes, to some longtime observers, his detachment from the rest of the world. For almost two years, Putin has ensconced himself in a virus-free cocoon unlike that of any Western leader, with state television showing him holding most key meetings by teleconference alone in a room and keeping even his own ministers at a distance on the rare occasions that he summons them in person.
      Speculation over a leader’s mental state is always fraught, but as Putin’s momentous decision approaches, Moscow commentators puzzling over what he might do next in Ukraine are finding some degree of armchair psychology hard to avoid.
      At home, Putin has always been keen to project the aura of a sober statesman, overruling the nationalist firebrands on prime-time talk shows and in parliament who have been urging him for years to annex more of Ukraine.
      And while he casts himself as Russia’s guarantor of stability, he could face stark economic headwinds from Western sanctions and social upheaval if there are casualties on the battlefield and among civilians. Millions of Russians have relatives in Ukraine. Read full here

    • February 19, 2022 / 11:06 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates: Oil prices end week mixed on supply disruption
      Oil prices ended the week mixed on Friday, with U.S. crude snapping eight weeks of gains, as the prospect of increased Iranian oil exports eclipsed fears of potential supply disruption resulting from the Russia-Ukraine crisis.
      Brent crude futures settled 57 cents, or 0.6%, higher at $93.54 a barrel, while U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude ended down 69 cents, or 0.5%, ato $91.07 a barrel. Both benchmarks hit their highest levels since September 2014 on Monday, but the prospect of easing oil sanctions against Iran has weighed on the market. Brent posted a small 0.9% rise in its ninth straight week of gains while WTI fell 1.7% this week.
      Fears over possible supply disruptions resulting from the Russian military presence at Ukraine's borders have limited losses this week. The West has threatened Russia, a top oil and gas supplier, with new sanctions if it attacks Ukraine; Russia denies planning any attacks. Any sanctions that may be imposed on Russia by the European Union should not include energy imports, Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said.
      U.S. President Joe Biden will give an update on the Russia-Ukraine situation at 4 p.m. (2100 GMT) on Friday, the White House said. Read full here

    • February 19, 2022 / 10:26 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates: Late on Friday, Ukraine's military intelligence said Russian special forces had planted explosives at social infrastructure facilities in Donetsk, and it urged residents to stay at home. Asked about the evacuation of the region now, White House press secretary Jen Psaki said it was a "good example" of what Washington fears. "We have ... long predicted for all of you that the Russians would take part in pretexts or steps that would lay a predicate for either war or to create confusion or spread misinformation on the ground," she told reporters.
      Hours after the evacuation announcement, a jeep exploded outside a rebel government building in the city of Donetsk, capital of the region of the same name. Reuters journalists saw the vehicle surrounded by shrapnel, a wheel thrown away by the blast. Russian media said it belonged to a separatist official.
      Many families in the mostly Russian-speaking area have already been granted citizenship by Moscow and within hours, some were boarding buses at an evacuation point in Donetsk, where authorities said 700,000 people would leave. Irina Lysanova, 22, said she was packing to travel with her pensioner mother: "Mama is a panicker," she said. Her father, Konstantin, 62, was not going. "This is my motherland," he said.
      The evacuation started after the simmering eastern Ukraine conflict zone saw what sources described as the most intense artillery bombardment for years on Friday. 
      Ukraine was the most painful loss for Russia of the 14 former republics under its control prior to the 1991 break-up of the Soviet Union. The Russian-backed rebels seized a swathe of eastern Ukraine in 2014, the same year that Moscow annexed Ukraine's Crimea region. Kyiv says that more than 14,000 people have since died in the conflict in the east. As the Kremlin shows off its military capacity on several fronts, the Russian president was to supervise exercises of its strategic nuclear missile forces on Saturday.

    • February 19, 2022 / 10:11 AM IST

      Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates: Joe Biden convinced Russia will invade Ukraine as civilians bussed out
      Russia's Vladimir Putin has decided to invade Ukraine within days, US President Joe Biden said on Friday after separatists backed by Moscow told civilians to leave breakaway regions on buses, a move the West fears is part of a pretext for an attack.
      In one of the worst post-Cold War crises, Russia wants to stop Kyiv joining NATO and accuses the West of hysteria, saying it has no plans to invade, while the United States and allies are adamant the military build-up is continuing.
      Warning sirens blared in the breakaway regions of Donetsk and Luhansk on Friday after rebel leaders there announced the evacuation of hundreds of thousands of people to Russia.
      "We have reason to believe the Russian forces are planning to and intend to attack Ukraine in the coming week, in the coming days," Biden told reporters at the White House. "As of this moment I am convinced that he has made the decision."
      Late on Friday, Ukraine's military intelligence said Russian special forces had planted explosives at social infrastructure facilities in Donetsk, and it urged residents to stay at home. The Russian Federal Security Service did not immediately reply to a request for comment. Read more here

    • February 19, 2022 / 09:38 AM IST

      Good morning and welcome to Moneycontrol's LIVE coverage of the Russia-Ukraine conflict. Stay tuned for the latest news, developments and analysis through the day

