    February 22, 2022 / 04:33 PM IST

    Russia Ukraine Conflict LIVE Updates | Russian MPs approve Putin's deals with Ukraine separatists

    Russia Ukraine Crisis LIVE Updates | Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent on Monday and ordered the Russian army to launch what Moscow called a peacekeeping operation into the area, accelerating a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war.

    Russia Ukraine Crisis LIVE Updates | Vladimir Putin recognises Ukraine separatist regions, sends troops on what Moscow calls peacekeeping mission

    Russian President Vladimir Putin recognised two breakaway regions in eastern Ukraine as independent on Monday and ordered the Russian army to launch what Moscow called a peacekeeping operation into the area, accelerating a crisis

    the West fears could unleash a major war.

    Putin told Russia's defence ministry to deploy troops into the two regions to "keep the peace" in a decree issued shortly after announcing recognition for Russian-backed separatists there, drawing U.S. and European condemnation and vows of new sanctions.

    It was not immediately clear whether the Russian military action would be regarded by the West as the start of an invasion of Ukraine that the United States and its allies have warned about for weeks since the area was already controlled by Russian-backed separatists and Moscow in practice.

    There was no word on the size of the force Putin was dispatching, but the decree said Russia now had the right to build military bases in the breakaway regions and that troops' mission would be to uphold the peace.

    In a lengthy televised address packed with grievances against the West, Putin, looking visibly angry, described Ukraine as an integral part of Russia's history and said eastern Ukraine was ancient Russian lands and that he was confident the Russian people would support his decision.

    Russian state television showed Putin, joined by Russia-backed separatist leaders, signing a decree recognising the independence of the two Ukrainian breakaway regions -- the self-proclaimed Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic - along with agreements on cooperation and friendship.

    Defying Western warnings against such a move, Putin had announced his decision in phone calls to the leaders of Germany and France earlier, both of whom voiced disappointment, the Kremlin said.

    Moscow's action may well torpedo a last-minute bid for a summit with U.S. President Joe Biden to prevent Russia from invading Ukraine. The rouble extended its losses as Putin spoke, at one point sliding beyond 80 per dollar.

    Biden will issue an executive order soon prohibiting "new investment, trade, and financing by U.S. persons to, from, or in" the two breakaway regions, the White House said. It will "also provide authority to impose sanctions on any person determined to operate in those areas of Ukraine," White House spokesperson Jen Psaki said in a statement.

    Psaki said measures being rolled out in response to Putin's decree were separate from sanctions the United States and its allies have been readying if Russia invades Ukraine.

    U.S. Secretary of State Antony Blinken said the executive order "is designed to prevent Russia from profiting off of this blatant violation of international law."

    The U.N. Security Council will meet publicly on Ukraine at 9 p.m. EST Monday (0200 GMT on Tuesday), a Russian diplomat said, following a request by the United States, the United Kingdom and France.

    Dutch Prime Minister Mark Rutte said European Union countries have agreed to impose a limited set of sanctions "targeting those who are responsible" for Russia's recognition of the rebel regions.

    British foreign minister Liz Truss said in a Twitter post that on Tuesday the government will announce new sanctions on Russia in response to Putin's decision.

    NATO Secretary-General Jens Stoltenberg accused Russia of continuing to fuel the conflict in eastern Ukraine and "trying to stage a pretext" for a further invasion. Russia annexed Crimea from Ukraine in 2014.

    In his address, Putin delved into history as far back as the Ottoman empire and as recent as the tensions over NATO's eastward expansion - a major irritant for Moscow in the present crisis.

    With his decision, Putin brushed off Western warnings that such a step would be illegal, kill off peace negotiations and trigger sanctions.

    "I deem it necessary to make a decision that should have been made a long time ago - to immediately recognise the independence and sovereignty of the Donetsk People's Republic and the Lugansk People's Republic," Putin said.

    He said earlier that "if Ukraine was to join NATO it would serve as a direct threat to the security of Russia."
    February 22, 2022 / 04:33 PM IST

      Sensex tumbles 383 pts on escalating Russia-Ukraine tensions

      The BSE benchmark Sensex plummeted about 383 points to close at 57,300-level on Tuesday, tracking massive selloffs in global markets. After sinking about 1,300 points in early deals, the Sensex staged a sharp recovery but still ended 382.91 points or 0.66 per cent lower at 57,300.68. The NSE Nifty too reclaimed part of its early losses before closing 114.45 points or 0.67 per cent lower at 17,092.20. On the Sensex chart, Tata Steel, TCS and SBI fell the most, losing as much as 3.64 per cent. Of the 30 Sensex constituents, 20 closed in the red. 

    February 22, 2022 / 04:19 PM IST

      Russian MPs approve Putin's deals with Ukraine separatists

      Russian lawmakers on Tuesday voted to ratify President Vladimir Putin's agreements with east Ukraine's separatist republics, a day after the Russian leader recognised their independence and ordered troops to be sent there. The lower house of the Russian parliament, the Duma, voted to approve Putin's friendship deals with the Donetsk People's Republic (DNR) and Lugansk People's Republic (LNR). The voting ended in standing applause from MPs. 

       

    February 22, 2022 / 04:10 PM IST

      JPMorgan's Jahangir Aziz on potential sanctions by Russia, US dollar and oil 

      Jahangir Aziz, Head of Emerging Markets Economics Research & Commodities, JPMorgan spoke to CNBC-TV18 about the potential sanctions which Russia could place, the dollar movement and oil. When asked about the potential sanctions, he explained that in case of a move by Russia that the United States considers as an act of invasion of Ukraine, extreme sanctions may be imposed. "The way we are looking at it is that there are two sorts of approaches by the US. One approach in the event there is something that US or the NATO or European allies considered it to be an actual invasion of Ukraine and the second is other forms of things that Russia might take. Sanction which use to be proportionate so you do something and then the sanctions are imposed and then depending upon the health assumptions, how the country reacts to sanctions, if the sanctions are raised or lowered, that approach is not going to be this time." "In an event of an act which the US considers to be an invasion of Ukraine, all the sanctions that being talked about in the US congress at this point in time will be imposed at its extreme level and that's a very sharp difference between previous use of sanctions as a proportionate reaction or response versus now that all of these sanctions across the board will be used at its extreme levels."

      Read more here

    February 22, 2022 / 04:06 PM IST

      Ukraine says Russia preparing 'further military aggression' 

      Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky warned on Tuesday that Russia's recognition of his country's two breakaway regions was a precursor for a further military assault. "We believe that with this decision, Russia is creating the legal basis for further military aggression against Ukraine, thus violating all possible international obligations," Zelensky said.

    February 22, 2022 / 04:01 PM IST

      Ukraine central bank eyes new IMF talks in April to soothe markets over Russia

      Ukraine wants to launch talks with the International Monetary Fund on a new programme in April to reassure markets that have been rattled by tensions with Russia, Central Bank Governor Kyrylo Shevchenko told Reuters. Speaking in an interview in his office late on Monday, Shevchenko ruled out imposing any administrative restrictions on the hryvnia currency, saying these would be counterproductive by agitating markets rather than offering stability. He also said the central bank would remain "hawkish" on fighting inflation, leaving open the possibility of raising interest rates beyond the planned hike to 11% at the next monetary policy meeting in March. The threat of major war in Ukraine after Russia massed troops and announced their deployment in Moscow-controlled separatist regions has pummelled Ukrainian assets. The hryvnia fell by more than 1% in early trading on Tuesday. Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskiy's administration has stressed the importance of shielding the economy from the fallout, while the central bank has sold more than $1.4 billion in forex reserves to keep the hryvnia stable since January. "We need to discuss a new programme with the IMF now, there will be a very good platform - the spring meeting of the IMF in April," Shevchenko said. The current $5 billion stand-by expires in June, and Ukraine expects to receive the remaining $2.2 billion in the first half of the year, including $700 million in March.

    February 22, 2022 / 03:58 PM IST

      Just in: Ukraine leader says Russia preparing 'further military aggression' 

       

    February 22, 2022 / 03:53 PM IST

      Ukraine leader demands immediate halt to Nord Stream 2 project

      Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky on Tuesday demanded an immediate halt to the Nord Stream 2 project to pipe Russian natural gas to Germany via the Baltic Sea. Zelensky said Russia must be punished for its recognition Monday of Ukraine's two separatist-held regions with "immediate sanctions" that include "the complete stop of Nord Stream 2".

    February 22, 2022 / 03:53 PM IST

      Russia urges other countries to recognise Ukraine rebel republics

      Russia on Tuesday called on other countries to "follow" it in recognising east Ukraine's separatist republics, a day after President Vladimir Putin did so and ordered the Russian army to send troops there as "peacekeepers."  "Russia calls on other states to follow its example," Moscow's foreign ministry said in a statement. It added that Moscow's recognition of the rebels -- condemned by the West -- was "not easy, but the only possible step." 

    February 22, 2022 / 03:51 PM IST

      Russia-Ukraine dispute should be resolved through talks: Rajnath Singh

      Stressing that India stands for peace, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Tuesday said the Russia-Ukraine dispute should be resolved through talks. On the sidelines of an election meeting at Banshi Bazar here, Singh said "As per information received, the US president has said that they are ready to hold talks with the Russian president."  "The US president has taken some initiative on his behalf. India wants peace to be established in any way. We are sure that when talks take place, some way or the other will come out," Singh said. When asked about India's stance, he said, "We want peace. We have always been in favour of world peace." When asked about India's stance, he said. India has called for restraint on all sides as tensions between Russia and NATO escalated further after Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday recognised the independence of two states of Ukraine. Earlier, Russia had amassed it troops near the Ukraine border and has been demanding that NATO never admit Ukraine and other ex-Soviet nations as members and the military alliance roll back troop deployments in former Soviet bloc nations. 

    February 22, 2022 / 03:34 PM IST

      Euro volatility jumps as Russia orders troops to Ukraine regions

      The euro one-month volatility level jumped on Tuesday to its highest in 15 months, as the single currency was hit by rising risk aversion amid a gas price surge and escalation of tensions in Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin ordered troops to two breakaway regions in Ukraine, sending the euro one-month volatility to its highest level since November 2020, as the West vowed sanctions in response to Putin's troops in Ukraine. The euro edged 0.2% higher versus the dollar to $1.1331 by 0910 GMT, after touching an eight-day low. "The surge in European gas prices and the rise in concerns over Russian supplies to the region poses a risk to growth in Europe and therefore has the potential to significantly impact the timing of ECB (European Central Bank) policy tightening going forward, which is a EUR negative factor," said Jane Foley, head of FX strategy, at Rabobank in London. As Putin's move accelerated a crisis the West fears could unleash a major war, the Russian rouble climbed back above 80 to the dollar to its highest level since November 2020. 

    February 22, 2022 / 03:29 PM IST

      Russia moves on Ukraine will 'strongly increase' EU economic uncertainty

      Russia's recognition of breakaway regions of Ukraine will "strongly increase" economic uncertainty for the EU, the bloc's economy commissioner Paolo Gentiloni said on Tuesday. "Uncertainty remains around us. And the violation of international law through Russian recognition of two separatist territories in Ukraine will strongly increase this uncertainty," Gentiloni told a Brussels conference.

