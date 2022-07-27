English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Live Today |Option Omega 3.0 Retail Option Virtual Online Conference at 8pm
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Rishi Sunak vows to cut VAT on energy to revive UK Tory leadership bid

    Announcing a “winter plan” to address inflation and the cost of living, Sunak’s campaign said he would introduce a “targeted, temporary and timely tax cut” by removing VAT on domestic energy bills if the energy price cap rises above 3,000 pounds ($3,610) as expected later this year.

    Bloomberg
    July 27, 2022 / 10:04 AM IST
    Rishi Sunak (Image: Chris McAndrew via Wikimedia Commons 3.0)

    Rishi Sunak (Image: Chris McAndrew via Wikimedia Commons 3.0)

    Rishi Sunak has pledged to scrap the value added tax on all domestic energy bills for the next year if he becomes UK prime minister, in a move his leadership rival, Liz Truss, criticized as a U-turn.

    Announcing a “winter plan” to address inflation and the cost of living, Sunak’s campaign said he would introduce a “targeted, temporary and timely tax cut” by removing VAT on domestic energy bills if the energy price cap rises above 3,000 pounds ($3,610) as expected later this year.

    Sunak’s campaign argued the policy would “bear down on prices,” insisting this contrasted with tax cuts promised by Truss that they warned would “stoke inflation.”

    The former chancellor of the exchequer also announced he would “expand the labour force” by “tightening up the rules on out of work benefits,” doubling the number of hours a week someone on welfare has to work to avoid looking for a full time job.

    Completing the series of policy announcements that seek to revive his campaign as he trails the foreign minister in the opinion polls, Sunak added that he would reduce Britain’s dependence on Britain’s ports, which have been mired by disruption in recent days.

    Close

    Related stories

    The Truss campaign hit back by accusing Sunak of changing his mind, pointing to comments he made in the House of Commons in February when he rejected the idea of a VAT cut on energy bills as something that would “disproportionately benefit wealthier households.”

    Pat McFadden, Labour’s shadow chief secretary to the Treasury, said that Sunak was guilty of “playing hokey cokey with our taxes” and “acting as his own personal rebuttal unit -- attacking a policy for months then adopting it.”

    Work and Pensions Secretary Therese Coffey, a Truss supporter, also accused Sunak of blocking the very same changes to benefit rules while he was chancellor.

    Separately, Truss’ campaign announced a new policy on crime, setting a target for police to cut homicide, serious violence and neighborhood crime by 20% by the end of the Parliament.

    Her campaign also said she would publish league tables showing how police forces are performing against the national trend.
    Bloomberg
    Tags: #Rishi Sunak #UK tory #VAT #World News
    first published: Jul 27, 2022 10:04 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.