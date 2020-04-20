App
Moneycontrol AppAndroid AppiOS AppiPad AppAndroid TabBlackberryWindows AppWindows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Get App
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Apr 20, 2020 03:07 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Richard Branson says Virgin Atlantic will need UK government help to survive

Virgin Atlantic last month asked the government for emergency financial help in addition to the coronavirus package made available to all British companies, but a deal has not yet been reached.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Virgin Atlantic will only survive the coronavirus outbreak if it gets financial support from the British government, the airline's founder Richard Branson said on Monday.

Virgin Atlantic last month asked the government for emergency financial help in addition to the coronavirus package made available to all British companies, but a deal has not yet been reached.

"We will do everything we can to keep the airline going “ but we will need government support to achieve that in the face of the severe uncertainty surrounding travel today and not knowing how long the planes will be grounded for," Branson said in a blog post to staff.

Close

"This would be in the form of a commercial loan “ it wouldn't be free money and the airline would pay it back."

related news

Virgin Atlantic is based in the UK and is 51% owned by Branson's Virgin group and 49% owned by U.S. airline Delta.

Branson, a billionaire, has come under fire from opposition Labour party politicians for asking for support at a time when Virgin Atlantic employees have taken a temporary wage reduction and much of the economy has ground to a halt.

Virgin Atlantic staff have taken a wage cut for eight weeks, which Branson said was a "virtually unanimous" decision by employees and not forced upon them by management.

"I've seen lots of comments about my net worth “ but that is calculated on the value of Virgin businesses around the world before this crisis, not sitting as cash in a bank account ready to withdraw," he said.

"Over the years significant profits have never been taken out of the Virgin Group, instead they have been reinvested in building businesses that create value and opportunities. The challenge right now is that there is no money coming in and lots going out."

Time to show-off your poker skills and win Rs.25 lakhs with no investment. Register Now!

First Published on Apr 20, 2020 03:02 pm

tags #Richard Branson #UK government #Virgin Atlantic #World News

most popular

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Fitch Solution cuts India's FY21 GDP growth forecast to 1.8%

Airlines fall in line, shut bookings for now; SpiceJet, GoAir to open from May 16

Airlines fall in line, shut bookings for now; SpiceJet, GoAir to open from May 16

Why wear face masks in public? Here's what the research shows

Why wear face masks in public? Here's what the research shows

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.