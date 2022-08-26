English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Register now: Register for Markets League event and get add on offers worth INR 2100. Know more
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Queen may appoint new UK PM in Scotland in historic first

    The Sun' newspaper claims that secret plans have been drawn up for her to receive either former Chancellor Rishi Sunak or Foreign Secretary Liz Truss at her Balmoral base

    PTI
    August 26, 2022 / 05:51 PM IST

    In a historic first, Britain's Queen Elizabeth II is likely to conduct the traditional ceremony to appoint a newly elected leader as the country's prime minister at her Balmoral Castle residence in Scotland, according to a media report on Friday.

    The 96-year-old monarch, who has been experiencing age-related mobility issues, is on her annual summer vacation in Scotland. The Sun' newspaper claims that secret plans have been drawn up for her to receive either former Chancellor Rishi Sunak or Foreign Secretary Liz Truss at her Balmoral base rather than make the journey down to Buckingham Palace in London or Windsor Castle in south-east England.

    The new Conservative Party leader will be elected on September 5 and is then scheduled for an audience with the Queen the day after to be formally appointed as Boris Johnson's successor at 10 Downing Street. A final decision on whether she stays on will be announced publicly next week because the outgoing and incoming prime ministers need advance notice, the newspaper said.

    It would be the first time in living memory that the so-called kissing of the hands of the monarch by the leader of the majority party in Parliament happens outside London or Windsor. "The Queen has now been advised not to travel, The Sun' quoted a source as saying.

    But obviously no one tells the Queen what to do, and ultimately it is her decision, and as we saw when she made a third appearance on the Buckingham Palace balcony at the Jubilee she likes surprises. There are some parts of her role that Prince Charles can do on her behalf, but the Queen is adamant that she appoints the Prime Minister, the source said. It may not be the best choice to make the Queen travel 1,000 miles there and back for a 48-hour visit when the Prime Ministers can easily get to Balmoral instead, the source added.

    Close

    Related stories

    According to the report, when the Queen arrived in Scotland last month for a 10-week holiday she had hoped to make the journey south once the new prime minister is elected and her Windsor Castle residence in Berkshire had been earmarked for the traditional constitutional ceremony. It is very rare for any British monarch not to anoint a new prime minister at Buckingham Palace or Windsor Castle. Back in 1952, the Queen conducted the ceremony with her first Prime Minister Winston Churchill at Heathrow after she flew back from Africa as a new monarch following her father King George VI's death.

    Every other Prime Minister since has travelled to Buckingham Palace.
    PTI
    Tags: #Balmoral #Buckingham Palace #England #Prime Minister #Queen Elizabeth
    first published: Aug 26, 2022 05:51 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.