Last Updated : Jan 09, 2019 11:52 AM IST

Qualcomm Inc states Tim Cook's comment 'misleading'

In an interview with CNBC, Tim Cook said there have not been any discussions to settle a licensing dispute between the companies.

Reuters
Qualcomm Inc said on January 8 Apple Inc Chief Executive Officer Tim Cook's comment that there was no recent settlement discussions between the iPhone maker and the chipmaker were "misleading."

"We have been consistent for the last 18 months in making clear that we have, at various times, been in discussions with Apple about a possible resolution to our licensing dispute," a Qualcomm spokesperson said.

In an interview with CNBC earlier on January 8, Cook said there have not been any discussions to settle a licensing dispute between the companies since the "third calendar quarter of last year."
