    Possible 'Human Remains' Found On Titan Submersible Debris | First Visuals Of OceanGate Wreckage

    Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, was unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland on Wednesday. The debris is expected to shed more light on the cause of the catastrophic implosion that killed everyone on board. Presumed 'human remains' were found on the wreckage recovered from the ocean floor. Watch to know more!

    Moneycontrol News
    June 29, 2023 / 01:26 PM IST
    Tags: #oceangate #submersible #Titan submersible #Titanic
    first published: Jun 29, 2023 01:26 pm