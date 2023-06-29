Possible 'Human Remains' Found On Titan Submersible Debris | First Visuals Of OceanGate Wreckage
Debris from the Titan submersible, recovered from the ocean floor near the wreck of the Titanic, was unloaded from the ship Horizon Arctic at the Canadian Coast Guard pier in St. John's, Newfoundland on Wednesday. The debris is expected to shed more light on the cause of the catastrophic implosion that killed everyone on board.
Presumed 'human remains' were found on the wreckage recovered from the ocean floor.
