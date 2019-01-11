App
Last Updated : Jan 11, 2019 10:39 AM IST | Source: PTI

Pak Army test fire recently inducted long range air defence weapon system

The firing by the air defence weapon system was displayed during the concluding day of the two-week event of Exercise Al Bayza-2019.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
Whatsapp

Pakistan Army on January 10 test fire the recently inducted long range air defence weapon system, LY-80.

The firing by the air defence weapon system was displayed during the concluding day of the two-week event of Exercise Al Bayza-2019, an army spokesman said.

Pakistani Army Chief General Qamar Javed Bajwa and Air Chief Marshal Mujahid Anwar Khan witnessed the display by army of its fire power capability at air defence firing ranges near Karachi.

"Hallmark of the event was first ever fire by recently inducted Long Range Air Defence Weapon System LY-80. Induction of LY-80 has realized the concept of a comprehensive, layered and integrated air defence capability with enhanced lethality," the spokesman said.

Interacting with the officers and troops, Bajwa said LY 80 has greatly enhanced air defence capability of Army Air Defence, while strengthening it at national level along with Pakistan Air Force, the overall custodian of the defence of country's air space.
First Published on Jan 11, 2019 10:28 am

tags #Pakistan #world

