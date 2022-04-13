English
    Over 1,000 Ukrainian soldiers surrender in Mariupol: Russia

    "In the city of Mariupol... 1,026 Ukrainian servicemen of the 36th marine brigade voluntarily laid down their arms and surrendered," the ministry said in a statement.

    AFP
    April 13, 2022 / 01:21 PM IST
    Russia's defence ministry said Wednesday more than a thousand Ukrainian soldiers have surrendered in Mariupol, a strategic port city in eastern Ukraine that has been besieged by Moscow's troops for over a month.

    The ministry said that the soldiers surrendered near the "Mariupol Metallurgical Plant named after Illich", a large steel factory.

    Among the troops were 162 officers and 47 were women, the ministry added. More than 100 were wounded.

    Russia is believed to be trying to connect occupied Crimea and Moscow-backed separatist territories Donetsk and Lugansk in Donbas and has laid siege to Mariupol at the start of its military operation.

    Thousands of civilians are believed to have died in the city, which has seen some of the most intense fighting in the conflict.



    Tags: #Mariupol #Russia #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Apr 13, 2022 01:14 pm
