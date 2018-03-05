Oscars 2018: Here is the full list of the winners at the 90th Academy Awards

Here is the full list of the winners at the 90th Academy Awards.

BEST PICTURE:

Winner

"The Shape of Water"

Other nominees

"Call Me by Your Name"

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"

"Get Out"

"Lady Bird"

"Phantom Thread"

"The Post"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

BEST ACTOR

Winner

Gary Oldman ("Darkest Hour")

Other nominees

Timothee Chalamet ("Call Me By Your Name")

Daniel Day-Lewis ("Phantom Thread")

Daniel Kaluuya ("Get Out")

Denzel Washington ("Roman J. Israel, Esq.")

BEST ACTRESS

Winner

Frances McDormand ("Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri")

Other nominees

Sally Hawkins ("The Shape of Water")

Margot Robbie ("I, Tonya")

Saoirse Ronan ("Lady Bird")

Meryl Streep ("The Post")

BEST DIRECTOR

Winner

Guillermo del Toro ("The Shape of Water")

Other nominees

Christopher Nolan ("Dunkirk")

Jordan Peele ("Get Out")

Greta Gerwig ("Lady Bird")

Paul Thomas Anderson ("Phantom Thread")

BEST SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Winner

Allison Janney, ("I, Tonya")

Other nominees

Mary J. Blige (Mudbound)

Lesley Manville, ("Phantom Thread")

Laurie Metcalf,("Lady Bird")

Octavia Spencer, ("The Shape of Water")

BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR

Winner

Sam Rockwell ("Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri")

Other nominees

Willem Dafoe ("The Florida Project")

Woody Harrelson ("Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri")

Richard Jenkins ("The Shape of Water")

Christopher Plummer ("All the Money in the World")

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

Winner

James Ivory ("Call Me By Your Name")

Other nominees

Scott Neustadter and Michael H. Weber ("The Disaster Artist")

Scott Frank, James Mangold, Michael Green ("Logan")

Aaron Sorkin ("Molly’s Game")

Virgil Williams and Dee Rees ("Mudbound")

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Winner

Jordan Peele ("Get Out")

Other nominees

Emily V. Gordon and Kumail Nanjiani ("The Big Sick")

Greta Gerwig ("Lady Bird")

Guillermo del Toro and Vanessa Taylor ("The Shape of Water")

Martin McDonagh ("Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri")

PRODUCTION DESIGN

Winner

"The Shape of Water"

Other nominees

"Beauty and the Beast"

"Blade Runner 2049"

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Winner

"Blade Runner 2049"

Other nominees

"Darkest Hour"

"Dunkirk"

"Mudbound"

"The Shape of Water"

COSTUME DESIGN

Winner

"Phantom Thread"

Other nominees

"Beauty and the Beast"

"Darkest Hour"

"The Shape of Water"

"Victoria & Abdul"

SOUND EDITING

Winner

"Dunkirk"

Other nominees

"Baby Driver"

"Blade Runner 2049"

"The Shape of Water"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

SOUND MIXING

Winner

"Dunkirk"

Other nominees

"Baby Driver"

"Blade Runner 2049"

"The Shape of Water"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM

Winner

"Coco"

Other nominees

"The Boss Baby"

"The Breadwinner

"Ferdinand"

"Loving Vincent"

ANIMATED SHORT FILM

Winner

"Dear Basketball"

Other nominees

"Garden Party"

"Lou"

"Negative Space"

"Revolting Rhymes"

LIVE-ACTION SHORT FILM

Winner

"The Silent Child"

Other nominees

"DeKalb Elementary"

"The Eleven O'Clock"

"My Nephew Emmett"

"Watu Wote/All of Us"

ORIGINAL SCORE

Winner

"The Shape of Water"

Other nominees

"Dunkirk"

"Phantom Thread"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

VISUAL EFFECTS

Winner

"Blade Runner 2049"

Other nominees

"Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2"

"Kong: Skull Island"

"Star Wars: The Last Jedi"

"War for the Planet of the Apes"

FILM EDITING

Winner

"Dunkirk"

Other nominees

"Baby Driver"

"I, Tonya"

"The Shape of Water"

"Three Billboards Outside Ebbing, Missouri"

MAKEUP AND HAIRSTYLING

Winner

"Darkest Hour"

Other nominees

"Victoria & Abdul"

"Wonder"

BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

Winner

"A Fantastic Woman" (Chile)

Other nominees

"The Insult" (Lebanon)

"Loveless" (Russia)

"On Body and Soul" (Hungary)

"The Square" (Sweden)

BEST DOCUMENTARY SHORT SUBJECT

Winner

"Heaven Is A Traffic Jam on the 405"

Other nominees

"Edith and Eddie"

"Heroin(e)"

"Knife Skills"

"Traffic Stop"

BEST DOCUMENTARY FEATURE

Winner

"Icarus"

Other nominees

"Abacus: Small Enough to Jail"

"Faces Places"

"Last Man in Aleppo"

"Strong Island"

BEST ORIGINAL SONG

Winner

"Remember Me" ("Coco")

Other nominees

"Mighty River" ("Mudbound")

"Mystery of Love" ("Call Me By Your Name")

"Stand Up For Something" ("Marshall")

"This Is Me" ("The Greatest Showman") RB .