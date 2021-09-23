Opinion poll shows that Donald Trump has higher positive rating than Joe Biden

Former US President Donald Trump. (Image: REUTERS/Octavio Jones)

Former United States President Donald Trump has a higher positive rating among voters, but also a higher negative rating than his successor Joe Biden, according to a new Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll survey.

48 percent of the survey's respondents have a positive view of Trump, while 46 percent have a favourable opinion of Biden, American website The Hill reported citing the survey.

However, Trump also had a higher negative rating of 49 percent, compared with 47 percent who have an unfavourable opinion of Biden.

51 percent of respondents said Trump was a better president than Biden, while 49 percent have the opposite view.

The full poll results will be published online later this week, the report said.

"The mounting issues on all fronts have led to the surprise conclusion that Trump is now seen as good a president as Biden, suggesting the honeymoon is being replaced now with buyer's remorse," Mark Penn, the co-director of the Harvard CAPS-Harris Poll survey, said, as quoted by The Hill.

1,578 registered US voters participated in the survey, which was conducted from September 15 to 16. It is a collaboration between Harvard University's Center for American Political Studies and The Harris Poll.

"Since Trump lost the popular vote by 5 points, Trump getting 51 percent as a better president is actually an improvement from Election Day," he said.

Public approval of Biden has taken a hit since he assumed office, amid a surge in COVID-19 cases and the messy withdrawal of US troops from Afghanistan.

In July, Biden's approval rating had dropped to 52 percent from 62 percent in June, according to the Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll survey.