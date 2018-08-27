App
Last Updated : Aug 27, 2018 09:53 AM IST | Source: Reuters

Oil stable as US-China trade row weighs, Iran sanctions cut supply outlook

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures were down 9 cents at $68.63 a barrel.

Reuters @moneycontrolcom

Oil prices dipped slightly on Monday on concerns that a US-China trade dispute will erode global economic growth, although looming US sanctions against Iran's oil sector kept crude from falling further, traders said.

International Brent crude oil futures were at $75.75 per barrel at 0122 GMT, down 7 cents from their last close.

"Falling US rig counts and last week's decline in US inventories are supporting oil prices amid a protracted US-China trade war that could dampen global growth and weigh on oil demand," said Stephen Innes, Head of Trading for Asia/Pacific at futures brokerage OANDA in Singapore.

US energy companies cut nine oil drilling rigs last week, dropping to 860, the biggest reduction since May 2016, energy services firm Baker Hughes said on Friday.

"Despite growing concerns about potential oversupply, the markets will continue to get a fillip from US sanctions against Iran," Innes added.

Washington will target Iran's oil exports with sanctions from November.

OPEC-member Iran has exported around 2.5 million barrels per day of crude oil so far this year. Most analysts expect this figure to fall by at least 1 million bpd once sanctions kick in.
First Published on Aug 27, 2018 09:50 am

