    Oil rises on supply concerns, China demand outlook brightens

    Brent crude futures rose 40 cents, or 0.5%, to $81.39 per barrel by 0117 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate futures rose 43 cents, or 0.6%, to $74.54 per barrel.

    Reuters
    February 07, 2023 / 07:59 AM IST
    (Representative image)

    (Representative image)

    Oil prices rose for a second day on Tuesday on supply concerns after an earthquake shuttered a major export terminal in Turkey and a field in the North Sea shut unexpectedly, while demand in China, the world’s biggest importer, looks set to increase.

    Brent crude futures rose 40 cents, or 0.5%, to $81.39 per barrel by 0117 GMT, while West Texas Intermediate futures rose 43 cents, or 0.6%, to $74.54 per barrel.

    Operations at Turkey’s oil terminal in Ceyhan halted after a major earthquake hit the region. The facility can export up to 1 million barrels per day (bpd) of crude.

    The BTC terminal, which exports Azeri crude oil to international markets, will be closed on Feb. 6-8 while operators assess earthquake damage, a Turkish shipping agent said.