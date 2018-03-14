App
Mar 14, 2018 02:51 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

‘Not afraid of death, but not in a hurry to die’: Stephen Hawking’s inspirational quotes

Here are some of his inspirational quotes from his writings that are sure to live beyond his time in the universe

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

On the morning of March 14, the world of science was left poorer with the loss of contemporary history’s one of the greatest scientists Stephen Hawking. He passed away at the age of 76.

The British scientist was diagnosed with Lou Gehrig’s disease or amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (more recognised as ALS) at an early age of 21. The disease meant his nerves that controlled his muscles were shutting down and the doctors gave him two and a half years to live at best. Undeterred, he focused more on his studies and went on to achieve greater scientific achievements.

Touted as one of the best known theoretical physicists of his time, Stephen Hawking’s life was an inspiration itself.

Here are some of his inspirational quotes from his writings that are sure to live beyond his time in the universe:

  1. I have noticed that even people who claim everything is predetermined and that we can do nothing to change it, look before they cross the road.

  2. So next time someone complains that you have made a mistake, tell him that may be a good thing. Because without imperfection, neither you nor I would exist.

  3. I am just a child who has never grown up. I still keep asking these ‘how’ and ‘why’ questions. Occasionally, I find an answer.

  4. I have lived with the prospect of an early death for the last 49 years. I’m not afraid of death, but I’m in no hurry to die. I have so much I want to do first.

  5. Life would be tragic if it weren't funny.

  6. It is no good getting furious if you get stuck. What I do is keep thinking about the problem but work on something else. Sometimes it is years before I see the way forward. In the case of information loss and black holes, it was 29 years.

  7. There is a fundamental difference between religion, which is based on authority, [and] science, which is based on observation and reason. Science will win, because it works.

  8. We are just an advanced breed of monkeys on a minor planet of a very average star. But we can understand the Universe. That makes us something very special.

  9. However difficult life may seem, there is always something you can do and succeed at.

  10. One, remember to look up at the stars and not down at your feet. Two, never give up work. Work gives you meaning and purpose and life is empty without it. Three, if you are lucky enough to find love, remember it is there and don't throw it away.

