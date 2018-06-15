App
Last Updated : Jun 15, 2018 03:50 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Norwegian politicians nominate Donald Trump for Nobel Peace Prize

This nomination puts Trump in the league of some distinguished political leaders who have been nominated for the award in the past like Vladimir Putin and Fidel Castro. If he wins, then he will join Barrack Obama as a recipient of the award.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

After Donald Trump’s historic meeting with North Korean leader Kim Jong-Un regarding nuclear disarmament, anti-immigrant Norwegian politicians have nominated Trump for the Nobel Peace Prize.

Two members of Norway’s Progress Party – the third-largest party in the country – made the nomination. These members are MP, Christian Tybring-Gjedde, and former Justice Minister, Per-Willy Amundsen. As per a report by The Independent, Willy Amundsen told NRK, “What’s going on now is historic. A process is underway to ensure world peace in the future. It’s a fragile process, but we must, of course, do what we can to help this process bring good results.”

Unfortunately, the deadline for this year’s Nobel Peace Prize was on February 1st. Hence, Donald Trump’s nomination will be considered for the next year’s award. The Nobel Peace prize applications are considered by the Nobel committee in Norway. This year 330 personalities have been nominated for the prize.

This nomination puts Trump in the league of some distinguished political leaders who have been nominated for the award in the past like Vladimir Putin and Fidel Castro. If he wins, then he will join Barrack Obama as a recipient of the award.

Earlier this year, a group of US republicans had also nominated Donald Trump for being instrumental in easing the tensions between North and South Korea. Also, South Korean President, Moon Jae-in had also suggested that the US President deserves the Nobel Peace Prize for his efforts to unify Korea.

While many leaders are backing Donald Trump for the esteemed award, whether he wins it or not will be clear only in the first full week of October 2019.
First Published on Jun 15, 2018 03:50 pm

tags #Donald Trump #Nobel Peace Prize #Politics #world

