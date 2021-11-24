MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
  • Crypto Control
  • Life Insurance Made Simple - Season2
  • Finity
  • Investmentor
  • Hitachi Energy
  • Managing Diabetes With Ayurveda
  • Finq
  • The Challengers
  • The Packaging Doctor
  • Waterfield
  • New Horaizon
  • Autodesk
  • Mirae
  • Sanjeevani
  • Unlocking opportunities in Metal and Mining
  • India Inc On the Move
  • Headwinds and Tailwinds
  • Sustainability 100+
Upgrade
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
Moneycontrol PRO
Live Now |Intrazon 2.0 - India’s Largest Retail Intraday Traders Online Conference brought to you by Moneycontrol Pro & Espresso (A Sharekhan Company)
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Nokia to team up with YADRO to build 4G, 5G base stations in Russia

As the deadline for building networks using only Russian equipment approaches, Nokia and Russia's YADRO plan to set up a joint venture to build 4G and 5G telecom base stations in the country.

Reuters
November 24, 2021 / 07:13 PM IST
(Representative image)

(Representative image)

Nokia and Russia's YADRO plan to set up a joint venture to build 4G and 5G telecom base stations in Russia, the two equipment makers said on November 24, as a deadline for building networks using only Russian equipment approaches.

Russia has said it will extend telecoms operators' licenses beyond 2023 for LTE (long-term evolution) networks on the condition that they start building networks using only Russian equipment, part of a wider push by Moscow to promote domestic technology and IT services.

"We are pleased to be partnering with YADRO, a leading Russian developer and producer of high-performance servers and storage systems to address the new localization regulatory framework," Finland-based Nokia told Reuters.

The two firms signed a term sheet on November 23, Nokia said, specifying their intent to enter into good faith negotiations with the aim of creating a JV in Russia.

The two companies did not disclose planned terms or investments. The Kommersant daily previously reported, citing a source, that YADRO would hold a 51 percent stake in the JV, with Nokia taking the remaining 49 percent.

Close

Related stories

Russia's Industry and Trade Minister Denis Manturov said the agreement between the companies would see the development of telecom equipment in Russia, with construction scheduled to begin in December.

Russian manufacturers currently account for 21 percent of the 168 billion roubles ($2.26 billion) of state telecoms equipment procurement contracts, Manturov said.

"The entire market is estimated at more than 400 billion roubles, so we see quite a serious potential for the development of Russian and localised joint projects," he added.

According to Kommersant, other foreign vendors, including Huawei, Ericsson, and ZTE have also shown interest in localising equipment.

 
Reuters
Tags: #4G #5G #Nokia #Russia #YADRO
first published: Nov 24, 2021 07:13 pm

Must Listen

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

Simply Save | Expansion in NPS investment universe will help us generate better returns for subscribers: ICICI Pru Pension CEO

stay updated

Get Daily News on your Browser
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.