New Titan Security Key announced by Google for enhanced online security

Moneycontrol News

Noticing how Google and its services like Gmail, Photos, Calendar amogn others, occupy daily lives of its users, the technology giant has announced a physical security device called Titan Security Key, to enhance online security.

According to the official page of Google’s Titan Security Key, the ‘Advanced Protection Program’ will help safeguard personal Google accounts of any user who is at a “risk of targeted attacks – like journalists, activists, business leaders, and political campaign teams.”

The latest offering works as a typical security device, which goes further than the traditional two-Step authentication and asks a user to input a physical key apart from the password to sign in to a Google account.

The device is an attempt to resist hackers from getting hold of user data and selling it on the dark web.

As reported by XDA developers, the device features custom firmware developed by the company. Within the next few months, it will be available for purchase on Google Play store as USB and NFC/Bluetooth options. It may be priced between $20 or 25.

Google is not the first company to incorporate a physical security key. Tech firms such as Feitian, Yubico that support FIDO, FIDO2 and U2F are some known players in the market.