Time to reset economy

Time to reset economy

Last Updated : Feb 05, 2020 10:09 AM IST

Most and least corrupt countries in the world as per Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI)

The Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) by Transparency International ranks 180 countries by their perceived levels of public sector corruption

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
Representative Image
1/10

The Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) by Transparency International ranks 180 countries by their perceived levels of public sector corruption where money flow is more into electoral campaigns. Each country is given a score from zero (highly corrupt) to 100 (very clean). (Image: Reuters)

2/10

3/10

4/10

India also scores 41 and ranks 80 whereas it ranked 78 in 2018.
5/10

Representative image
6/10

Representative Image
7/10

8/10

9/10

10/10

First Published on Feb 5, 2020 10:09 am

#corruption #Corruption Perception Index #world

