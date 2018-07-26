App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jul 26, 2018 05:54 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Mosquitoes banned from entering a village by French mayor

Andre Marchand had previously installed three mosquito traps, to control the invasive mosquitoes.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Mosquitoes are increasing at an alarming rate in Briollay, France in the aftermath of floods in June. Andre Marchand, Mayor of Briollay, Western France used wit and passed an ordeal for mosquitoes against entering his constituency.

He said, “I was being stopped and questioned by so many inhabitants of Briollay that a counselor told me to take out the decree against mosquitoes, it was just a humorous way of making the locals understand that I can't do anything. Most of them found it funny” as reported by France Info.

Andre Marchand had previously installed three mosquito traps, to control the invasive mosquitoes. The villagers are provided with mosquito traps on their terrace gardens.

He said, “The traps are made of CO2 cylinders and boxes of pheromones, they attract mosquitoes and suck them up. In spite of that, we are not 100% satisfied. We need a lot more traps, but we cannot invest in the whole commune."

Marchand concluded by saying, “Now it's good, we have very few mosquitoes. Many are dead. But it was not the decree that prevented them from coming to our home”.

These traps are temporary, and there are high chances the village will be flooded again, as it is situated on the bank on river Sarthe.
First Published on Jul 26, 2018 05:54 pm

tags #Current Affairs #Trending News #World News

most popular

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

Court's duty to strike down law if it violates fundamental right: Supreme Court

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

OnePlus may rebrand its ‘Dash Charge’ as ‘Warp Charge’ : Report

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

What goes around…comes around: Mumbai’s reaction as the sea spews garbage on Marine Drive

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.