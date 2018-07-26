Mosquitoes banned from entering a village by French mayor

Mosquitoes are increasing at an alarming rate in Briollay, France in the aftermath of floods in June. Andre Marchand, Mayor of Briollay, Western France used wit and passed an ordeal for mosquitoes against entering his constituency.

He said, “I was being stopped and questioned by so many inhabitants of Briollay that a counselor told me to take out the decree against mosquitoes, it was just a humorous way of making the locals understand that I can't do anything. Most of them found it funny” as reported by France Info.

Andre Marchand had previously installed three mosquito traps, to control the invasive mosquitoes. The villagers are provided with mosquito traps on their terrace gardens.

He said, “The traps are made of CO2 cylinders and boxes of pheromones, they attract mosquitoes and suck them up. In spite of that, we are not 100% satisfied. We need a lot more traps, but we cannot invest in the whole commune."

Marchand concluded by saying, “Now it's good, we have very few mosquitoes. Many are dead. But it was not the decree that prevented them from coming to our home”.

These traps are temporary, and there are high chances the village will be flooded again, as it is situated on the bank on river Sarthe.