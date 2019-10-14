App
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Oct 14, 2019 08:49 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Modi-Xi meet: Terror and trade the two main talking points

At the informal summit which was spread over two days, the two leaders held a two-and-half-hour long discussion over dinner.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram near Chennai on October 11.

At the informal summit which was spread over two days, the two leaders held a two-and-half-hour long discussion over dinner.

Bhupendra Chaubey discusses the key talking points of the meet, ranging from combating terrorism to widening the scope for trade between India and China.

Watch the video to find out more.

First Published on Oct 14, 2019 08:38 pm

tags #India #Narendra Modi #video #world #Xi Jinping

