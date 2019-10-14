Modi-Xi meet: Terror and trade the two main talking points

At the informal summit which was spread over two days, the two leaders held a two-and-half-hour long discussion over dinner.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi welcomed Chinese President Xi Jinping at Mamallapuram near Chennai on October 11.
Bhupendra Chaubey discusses the key talking points of the meet, ranging from combating terrorism to widening the scope for trade between India and China.
Watch the video to find out more.
First Published on Oct 14, 2019 08:38 pm