MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
MoneycontrolBe a PRO
you are here: HomeNewsWorld

Microsoft says new breach discovered in probe of suspected SolarWinds hackers

The company said it had found the compromise during its response to hacks by a team it identifies as responsible for earlier major breaches at SolarWinds and Microsoft.

Reuters
June 26, 2021 / 07:47 AM IST

Microsoft said an attacker had won access to one of its customer-service agents and then used information from that to launch hacking attempts against customers.

The company said it had found the compromise during its response to hacks by a team it identifies as responsible for earlier major breaches at SolarWinds and Microsoft.
Reuters
TAGS: #Microsoft #SolarWinds #World News
first published: Jun 26, 2021 07:39 am

Must Listen

D-Street Talk: This fund manager managing over Rs 90000 cr in AUM likes largecaps over smallcaps now

D-Street Talk: This fund manager managing over Rs 90000 cr in AUM likes largecaps over smallcaps now

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
Available On
Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.