Microsoft approached Pinterest in recent months about potential deal: Report

The negotiations were currently not active, according to the report.

February 11, 2021 / 08:12 AM IST
Microsoft Corp approached Pinterest Inc in recent months about a potential deal to acquire the $51 billion social media company, the Financial Times reported on Wednesday, citing people briefed on the matter.

The negotiations were currently not active, according to the report.
first published: Feb 11, 2021 08:08 am

