Meta to test limiting some news access on Facebook, Instagram in Canada
Meta Platforms Inc on Thursday said it will begin tests on its social media websites Facebook and Instagram that will limit some users and publishers from viewing or sharing some news content in Canada.
Reuters
June 02, 2023 / 08:01 AM IST
