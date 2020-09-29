172@29@17@103!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|world|meghan-duchess-of-sussex-loses-latest-court-battle-with-uk-tabloid-newspaper-5901391.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Sep 29, 2020 08:05 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex loses latest court battle with UK tabloid newspaper

Meghan, wife of Queen Elizabeth's grandson Prince Harry, is suing publisher Associated Newspapers over articles the Mail on Sunday printed last year that included parts of a handwritten letter she sent to her estranged father, Thomas Markle, in August 2018.

Reuters

Meghan, Britain's Duchess of Sussex, has lost the latest skirmish in her privacy lawsuit against a tabloid newspaper, after London's High Court ruled on September 29 the paper could amend its case ahead of a trial next year.

Last week, the paper applied for permission to amend its case, arguing that the couple had cooperated with a biography about them which was published in August, and that showed Meghan had intended some private details to become public, including the contents of the letter.

Close

The judge, Francesca Kaye, said that while she made no view on the strength of the Mail’s case, the amendments could not be said to be “unarguable or utterly fanciful”.

 
First Published on Sep 29, 2020 08:04 pm

tags #Duchess of Sussex #Meghan #prince harry #United Kingdom #World News

