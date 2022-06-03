English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Mcdonald's will have a 15-year option to buy its restaurants in Russia back

    The service approved a deal in which the fast-food company sold the restaurants to one of its local licensees - Alexander Govor, who will rebrand them, ending more than three decades of the "Golden Arches" in the country.

    Reuters
    June 03, 2022 / 06:38 AM IST
    Representative Image

    Representative Image


    McDonald's Corp will have an option to buy its restaurants in Russia back within 15 years, Russia's anti-monopoly service said in a statement on Thursday.

    The service approved a deal in which the fast-food company sold the restaurants to one of its local licensees - Alexander Govor, who will rebrand them, ending more than three decades of the "Golden Arches" in the country.

    Reuters
    Tags: #McDonald #Russia #Ukraine #World News
    first published: Jun 3, 2022 06:38 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.