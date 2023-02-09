English
    Market mania for everything AI faces China, Google reality check

    A Chinese newspaper warned investors not to blindly join the speculation about stocks that could benefit from rolling out such AI capabilities, saying that it will take time for such concepts to prove their value.

    Bloomberg
    February 09, 2023 / 01:25 PM IST
    Attendees use smartphones at the World Artificial Intelligence Conference (WAIC) in Shanghai, China, on Thursday, July 8, 2021. The conference runs through to July 10. Photographer: Qilai Shen/Bloomberg

    Investors in the sizzling rally in global artificial intelligence-related stocks are getting a reality check.

    Google’s demonstration of its AI chatbot has already underwhelmed investors with accuracy concerns, spurring the biggest drop in its parent’s shares in more than three months. A Chinese newspaper warned investors not to blindly join the speculation about stocks that could benefit from rolling out such AI capabilities, saying that it will take time for such concepts to prove their value.

    Baidu Inc. slumped as much as 8.5% in Hong Kong, after scoring its best day since March when it said Tuesday its ChatGPT-like service was on track for roll out. Other firms including Zhihu Inc., CloudWalk Technology Co Ltd., Beijing Deep Glint Technology Co. and Hanwang Technology Co. also declined.

    Taking Pause | China's ChatGPT-related stocks saw sell off Thursday