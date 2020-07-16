App
Last Updated : Jul 16, 2020 12:04 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Many verified Twitter accounts able to post again after hacking

Twitter had limited some users' ability to tweet, reset passwords and use other unspecified "account functions" after many of the platform's top accounts were hacked and used to solicit digital currency.

Reuters

Twitter users with verified accounts started to be able to send tweets again at around 8.30 pm EDT, after the company had silenced some of its highest-profile users in response to an hours-long security incident.

Also Read: Twitter accounts of Barack Obama, Elon Musk, Joe Biden and others hacked in crypto scam

Twitter had limited some users' ability to tweet, reset passwords and use other unspecified "account functions" after many of the platform's top accounts were hacked and used to solicit digital currency.
First Published on Jul 16, 2020 11:00 am

tags #Technology #Twitter #video #World News

