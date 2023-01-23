Maldives supports India's candidature for UNSC non-permanent membership

UNSC : File Photo

The Maldives will support India’s candidature for a non-permanent seat of the United Nations Security Council for the 2028-2029 term, the foreign ministry said here on Monday, citing New Delhi’s strong and effective leadership in maintaining international peace and security.

India declared its candidature for non-permanent membership of the UN Security Council (UNSC) for the 2028-29 term last month. "I am glad to inform you that we have declared our candidature for our next tenure at the Security Council for 2028-29," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said at the United Nations.

”The Government of Maldives has decided to support India's candidature to a non-permanent seat of the United Nations Security Council, for the term 2028-2029,” the foreign ministry said in a statement, days after Jaishankar visited the country.

The election for the non-permanent seat of the UNSC for the term 2028-2029 is scheduled to be held during the 81st session of the United Nations General Assembly in June 2027.

”The decision to support India was taken following the visit undertaken by the Minister of External Affairs of India, Dr Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, from 18-19 January 2023 to the Maldives,” the statement said.

Jaishankar was on a three-day visit to the Maldives and Sri Lanka aimed at further expanding bilateral engagement with the two key maritime neighbours of India. During his visit to the Maldives, Jaishankar called on President Ibrahim Mohamed Solih and held discussions with Foreign Minister Abdulla Shahid on wide-ranging issues related to bilateral cooperation.

He also inaugurated a number of India-supported projects and firmed up several agreements to further bolster bilateral cooperation. ”The Maldives' strong support for India is rooted in the strong partnership and close bonds of friendship that exist between the two countries,” the statement said.

India has continuously demonstrated strong and effective leadership in maintaining international peace and security, it said. ”India has also been a strong proponent of the values and principles enshrined in the United Nations Charter.

”The Government of Maldives is confident that India will be a voice for all developing countries on the Security Council, and will continue to make meaningful contributions towards the global discourse on peace and security in the years to come,” it added.

India’s 2021-2022 term on the Council ended on December 31. The previous eight terms that India has been in the Council are 1950-1951, 1967-1968, 1972-1973, 1977-1978, 1984-1985, 1991-1992 and 2011-2012. On December 1, India assumed the monthly rotating Presidency of the Security Council, the second time after August 2021 that India is presiding over the Council during its two-year tenure as an elected UNSC member.