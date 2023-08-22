Bharat NCAP Launch LIVE: Every hour 47 accidents and 18 deaths happen in India, says Gadkari

Aug 22, 2023 / 01:34 pm

Bharat NCAP Launch LIVE Updates: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) will roll out the the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) today in Delhi, in a groundbreaking move to prioritize road safety.

Bharat NCAP is a new, localised system of star ratings to help car buyers assess and compare the safety of vehicles during a crash. The system is an attempt to boost road safety by raising the safety standards of motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes in the country.

