English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld
    Live now
    auto refresh
    Aug 22, 2023 / 01:34 pm

    Bharat NCAP Launch LIVE: Every hour 47 accidents and 18 deaths happen in India, says Gadkari

    Bharat NCAP Launch LIVE Updates: “Every hour we have 47 accidents and 18 deaths in India. 70 percent of deaths in road accidents in India are between the age group 18-34 years," says Nitin Gadkari, Union Minister of Road Transport and Highways

    Bharat NCAP Launch LIVE Updates: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) will roll out the the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) today in Delhi, in a groundbreaking move to prioritize road safety.

    Bharat NCAP is a new, localised system of star ratings to help car buyers assess and compare the safety of vehicles during a crash. The system is an attempt to boost road safety by raising the safety standards of motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes in the country.

    Union

    Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, while addressing the event, said that the Centre has already received 30 models for testing by carmakers.

    The ministry will launch the Bharat NCAP in a bid to boost road safety standards in the country, as well as align with the leading nations, including the US, Europe, Japan, Australia, and Latin America - which already have their own NCAPs.

    The Secretary of  Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways,  Anurag Jain said that Bharat NCAP is aligned to global standards, and will further make the automotive industry more export oriented.

    "Days are gone when price of car was prime mover for a consumer today, quality today is more important than cost alone," said the secretary.

    The NCAP program will enhance road safety and boost safety standards for vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes. Car makers can now voluntarily test their vehicles in line with the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 197. Under the Bharat NCAP, vehicles will be awarded star ratings via rigorous crash tests and meticulous evaluations - the highest accolade being the coveted five stars.

    • Bharat NCAP Launch LIVE: Every hour 47 accidents and 18 deaths happen in India, says Gadkari
      Union minister Nitin Gadkari is scheduled to flag off the Bharat NCAP programme today at around 11:30 am.
      Moneycontrol.com
    • August 22, 2023 / 01:32 PM IST

      Bharat NCAP Launch Live Updates: Every hour 47 accidents and 18 deaths happen in India, says Gadkari

      Over 30 car models have already been offered by carmakers in India for the assessment under the Bharat NCAP safety ratings, said Union Minister Nitin Gadkari.

      “Every hour we have 47 accidents and 18 deaths in India. 70 percent of deaths in road accidents in India are between the age group 18-34 years," he adds.

    • August 22, 2023 / 01:28 PM IST

      Bharat NCAP Launch Live Updates: Make Indian auto industry the number one manufacturing hub

      The mission for all of us is to make the Indian automobile industry the number one manufacturing hub. It is difficult, but it is also possible" said Union Minister Gadkari said during the launch program

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • August 22, 2023 / 01:26 PM IST

      Bharat NCAP Launch Live Updates: People are very cautious about the safety, says Gadkari

      One thing you must remember is that the people are quality conscious. Now people are very cautious about the safety as well as pollution," says Nitin Gadkari

    • August 22, 2023 / 12:46 PM IST

      Bharat NCAP Live Updates: Test of costing in India lesser than other countries, says Gadkari

      - Nitin Gadkari further said that the cost of safety testing abroad is Rs 2.50 crore, while in India it is Rs 60 lakh."
      - The minister said that this further opens upopportunities for global car companies.

    • August 22, 2023 / 12:42 PM IST

      Bharat NCAP Live Updates: Nitin Gadkari blames poor road engineering for road crashes at Bharat NCAP launch
      -

      Union Minister Nitin Gadkari, at the Bharat NCAP launch today, said that road accidents are not just because of vehicles, but also because of poor road engineering:

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • August 22, 2023 / 12:22 PM IST

      Onion prices Live Updates: Centre to make onions available at Rs 25/kg to keep prices stable, says Piyush Goyal


      - The government will make onions available at Rs 25 per kg to consumers to keep prices stable, said the Minister of Consumer Affairs and Food Piyush Goyal on August 22.
      - "We will reach areas which see prices of onion rise and make the commodity available at subsidised prices," Goyal added.

      - The Centre has been taking steps for the welfare of both consumers and farmers.

    • August 22, 2023 / 12:17 PM IST

      Bharat NCAP Live Updates: Bharat NCAP to trigger healthy competition in India's automotive space

      - The Bharat NCAP is a remarkable illustration of empowering consumers, providing Indian car purchasers with the ability to make well-informed choices through the utilization of star ratings allocated to different vehicles.
      - Furthermore, the program sets a healthy competitive environment among Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) within India's automotive sector, inspiring them to innovate and produce vehicles with cutting-edge safety attributes.

    • August 22, 2023 / 12:08 PM IST

      Bharat NCAP Live Updates: Bharat NCAP to come into effect on Oct 1

      - The Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways has approved the Bharat NCAP, which is scheduled to come into effect on October 1.

    • August 22, 2023 / 12:02 PM IST

      Bharat NCAP Live Updates: Key reasons why Bharat NCAP is essential for India

      - Road traffic injuries are a major cause of death, especially for people between the ages of 15 and 49. Notably, 1.3 million lives are tragically lost annually as a result of traffic-related accidents.
      - Since over 90 percent of these fatalities occur in low- and middle-income nations, the Bharat NCAP is aimed at addressing this reality.
      - India’s contribution to these road traffic deaths stands at a substantial 11 percent.

    • August 22, 2023 / 11:52 AM IST

      Bharat NCAP Live Updates: Bharat NCAP will enhance exports, says MoRTH

      - The MoRTH secretary further said that people are actively looking for quality.
      - "Therefore, there has been a spike in the sales of SUVs. Also, the Bharat NCAP will enhance exports," added the secretary.

    • ADVERTISEMENT
    • August 22, 2023 / 11:49 AM IST

      Bharat NCAP Live Updates: Fatality rate in India is more despite lower accident rates, says MoRTH Secretary 

      - Speaking at the Bharat NCAP launch event, Anurag Jain, Secretary, MoRTH said, "Despite having lower accident rates as compared to other countries, the fatality rate in India is more. We have 1.50 lakhfatalities on the road annually. There hasn’t been a single voice opposing the Bharat NCAP. It has been welcomed whole-heartedly".

    • August 22, 2023 / 11:45 AM IST

      Bharat NCAP Live Updates: A quick review of Bharat NCAP - India's own vehicle safety assessment programme

      - The Bharat NCAP serves as an outstanding example of consumer empowerment, enabling car buyers in India to make informed decisions by considering the star ratings assigned to vehicles.
      - Beyond its consumer-oriented focus, the programme also kindles healthy competition among Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEMs) in the Indian automobile industry, leading them to innovate and manufacture vehicles that embody top-notch safety features.

    View More News View More News

    Video of the day

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market

    Banks Or IT: Which Stocks Should You Buy Now? | Sectors To Watch | IT Stocks | Stock Market