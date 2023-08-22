Bharat NCAP Launch LIVE: Every hour 47 accidents and 18 deaths happen in India, says Gadkari

Aug 22, 2023 / 01:34 pm
Bharat NCAP Launch LIVE Updates: The Ministry of Road Transport and Highways (MoRTH) will roll out the the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat NCAP) today in Delhi, in a groundbreaking move to prioritize road safety.
Bharat NCAP is a new, localised system of star ratings to help car buyers assess and compare the safety of vehicles during a crash. The system is an attempt to boost road safety by raising the safety standards of motor vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes in the country.
Union
Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari, while addressing the event, said that the Centre has already received 30 models for testing by carmakers.
The ministry will launch the Bharat NCAP in a bid to boost road safety standards in the country, as well as align with the leading nations, including the US, Europe, Japan, Australia, and Latin America - which already have their own NCAPs.
The Secretary of Ministry of Road, Transport and Highways, Anurag Jain said that Bharat NCAP is aligned to global standards, and will further make the automotive industry more export oriented.
"Days are gone when price of car was prime mover for a consumer today, quality today is more important than cost alone," said the secretary.
The NCAP program will enhance road safety and boost safety standards for vehicles up to 3.5 tonnes. Car makers can now voluntarily test their vehicles in line with the Automotive Industry Standard (AIS) 197. Under the Bharat NCAP, vehicles will be awarded star ratings via rigorous crash tests and meticulous evaluations - the highest accolade being the coveted five stars.