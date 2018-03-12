Kathmandu plane crash: 50 reportedly killed, several others injured

At least 50 people were killed after Bangladesh’ US-Bangla Airlines aircraft, carrying 67 passengers and four crew members, crashed at the Tribhuvan International Airport in Kathmandu, Nepal on Monday.



#BREAKING #Nepal: A US-Bangla airlines aircraft has crashed in the eastern side of the Tribhuvan International Airport (TIA) in the #Kathmandu on Monday. Details yet to come. https://t.co/qsxgS4w3sG pic.twitter.com/ODr8L2xS9X

— Pradeep Bashyal (@pdpbasyal) March 12, 2018

Several others were rushed to the hospital, Nepal police had said.

Tourism Ministry Joint Secretary Suresh Acharya had said earlier that around 17 injured passengers were rescued and sent to various hospitals for treatment, The Kathmandu Post reported.

FlighRadar24 stated in a tweet that the doomed plane was a Bombardier Q400.

The aircraft crashed while landing and caught fire on the eastern side of the airport.

"We are trying to bring the fire under control. Details are awaited," airport spokesman Birendra Prasad Shrestha said shortly after the crash, according to News18.

Citing unnamed airport officials, The Kathmandu Post reported that the plane crashed due to suspected technical faults.