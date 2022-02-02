MARKET NEWS

English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Associate Partners:

    • Kotak Mutual Fund
    • Pharmeasy
    • Indiabulls
    • State Bank of India
    • CoinSwitch Kuber

    Presenting Partner

    Life Insurance Corporation of India

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2022

    Technology Partner

    Dell Technologies

    Associate Partners

    Kotak Mutual Fund
    Pharmeasy
    Indiabulls
    State Bank of India
    CoinSwitch Kuber
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Jeff Zucker resigns from CNN over relationship with colleague: Report

    Jeff Zucker said in a memo: "I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today.”

    Moneycontrol News
    February 02, 2022 / 10:18 PM IST
    Jeff Zucker

    Jeff Zucker


    CNN boss Jeff Zucker has resigned from the post of president over his "consensual relationship" with a colleague. Zucker announced on February 2 that he is resigning from the post effective immediately, CNN reported.

    He added that he had failed to disclose that relationship in the wake of the company’s investigation into Chris Cuomo, who was fired late last year after allegations of sexual harassment.

    A memo released by the former CNN president read: “As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today.”

    According to CNN’s chief media correspondent Brian Stelter, Zucker was referring to Allison Gollust in the memo, who is CNN’s executive vice president and the chief marketing officer.

    He further said in the statement that he had wished that his tenure had ended differently but, it was an amazing run, and added that “I loved every minute”.

    Close

    Related stories

    Notably, Jeff Zucker was named the Chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports in March 2019. He has also served as the President of CNN Worldwide since 2013.

    Zucker oversees all of WarnerMedia’s live programming, including all divisions of CNN Worldwide and Turner Sports.

    A New York Times report quoted Gollust, who will remain in her position at CNN, as saying: “Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years. Recently, our relationship changed during COVID-19. I regret that we didn’t disclose it at the right time. I’m incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do every day.”

    (With agency inputs)
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #CNN #Jeff Zucker
    first published: Feb 2, 2022 09:53 pm
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.