Jeff Zucker resigns from CNN over relationship with colleague: Report

Jeff Zucker

CNN boss Jeff Zucker has resigned from the post of president over his "consensual relationship" with a colleague. Zucker announced on February 2 that he is resigning from the post effective immediately, CNN reported.

He added that he had failed to disclose that relationship in the wake of the company’s investigation into Chris Cuomo, who was fired late last year after allegations of sexual harassment.

A memo released by the former CNN president read: “As part of the investigation into Chris Cuomo's tenure at CNN, I was asked about a consensual relationship with my closest colleague, someone I have worked with for more than 20 years. I acknowledged the relationship evolved in recent years. I was required to disclose it when it began but I didn't. I was wrong. As a result, I am resigning today.”



Zucker did not name his colleague in the memo, but the relationship is with Allison Gollust, the chief marketing officer for CNN. Gollust is remaining at CNN. https://t.co/leQjFGOtmi

— Brian Stelter (@brianstelter) February 2, 2022

According to CNN’s chief media correspondent Brian Stelter, Zucker was referring to Allison Gollust in the memo, who is CNN’s executive vice president and the chief marketing officer.

He further said in the statement that he had wished that his tenure had ended differently but, it was an amazing run, and added that “I loved every minute”.

Notably, Jeff Zucker was named the Chairman of WarnerMedia News and Sports in March 2019. He has also served as the President of CNN Worldwide since 2013.

Zucker oversees all of WarnerMedia’s live programming, including all divisions of CNN Worldwide and Turner Sports.

A New York Times report quoted Gollust, who will remain in her position at CNN, as saying: “Jeff and I have been close friends and professional partners for over 20 years. Recently, our relationship changed during COVID-19. I regret that we didn’t disclose it at the right time. I’m incredibly proud of my time at CNN and look forward to continuing the great work we do every day.”

(With agency inputs)