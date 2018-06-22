App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Jun 22, 2018 05:36 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Japan official's pay cut for taking his lunch break three minutes early

The worker, 64, had half a day’s pay deduct as punishment and his superintendent called a news conference to apologise.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom
People offer prayers on the first business day of the year at the Kanda Myojin shrine, which is known to be frequented by worshippers seeking good luck and prosperous business, in Tokyo, Japan. (REUTERS)
People offer prayers on the first business day of the year at the Kanda Myojin shrine, which is known to be frequented by worshippers seeking good luck and prosperous business, in Tokyo, Japan. (REUTERS)

An official working at the Waterworks Bureau in Kobe, Japan was in for a strange shock when he discovered that his paycheck was reduced by the company and the reason given was that he used to take his lunch break three minutes earlier than it was scheduled.

The Japanese city official was castigated and fined for repeatedly leaving his desk during work hours, but only for around three minutes to buy lunch.

According to a city spokesperson, the said worker took off early for his lunch break three minutes before the set lunch break time. And this happened 26 times in total over the space of seven months. The city spokesperson, quoted in a report by Japan Times, added, “The lunch break is from noon to 1 pm. He left his desk before the break”.

Japan takes discipline very seriously,  perhaps more than anyone. Whether it is the travelling fans in Russia for the World Cup who clean up the stadium after the game or their train management companies apologising for starting earlier than scheduled. Japan has always been a glaring example when it comes to going by the rules.

related news

The worker, 64, had half a day’s pay deducted as punishment and his superintendent called a news conference to apologise. Bowing deeply, a bureau official told the news reporters, “It’s deeply regrettable that this misconduct took place. We’re sorry.”

According to the bureau, the worker was in violation of a public service law stating that officials have to concentrate on their jobs. The social media reacted furiously over this and many spoke in favour of the worker.

The city had previously suspended another official in February for a month after he had left his office numerous times to buy lunch during work hours. The official was absent a total of 55 hours over six months, according to the city.
First Published on Jun 22, 2018 05:36 pm

tags #Japan #Trending News #World News

most popular

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Is your portfolio bleeding because of Manpasand, Vakrangee & Atlanta? Here's what you should do

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

Nifty unlikely to see deep cuts in June series; deploy bull call spread this week

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

EXCLUSIVE: AirAsia boss Tony Fernandes asked ex-CEO Chandilya to hire lobbying firm

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.