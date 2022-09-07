English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Instagram to scale back shopping features amid commerce retreat: Report

    Staff were notified that Instagram's existing shopping page will eventually disappear, according to the report on Tuesday.

    Reuters
    September 07, 2022 / 06:28 AM IST
    Instagram

    Instagram

    Meta Platforms Inc's Instagram is planning to drastically scale back its shopping features as it shifts the focus of its e-commerce efforts to those that directly drive advertising, the Information reported, citing an internal memo.

    Staff were notified that Instagram's existing shopping page will eventually disappear, according to the report on Tuesday.

    Over the next few months Instagram will test a simpler and less personalized version of the shopping page known internally as "Tab Lite", the Information reported.

    The company would launch a public test, starting Wednesday, on the changes to its app designed to switch users to the "Tab Lite" version of the shopping page, the report said.
    Reuters
    Tags: #commerce #Instagram #Shopping #World News
    first published: Sep 7, 2022 06:28 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.