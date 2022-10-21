English
Specials
    Upgrade
    Moneycontrol
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Open App
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    Indonesia finds medicines with ingredients linked to fatal child kidney injury

    Indonesia has temporarily banned sales of all syrup-based medications and has been looking closely at paracetamol syrups containing toxic diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol that have been used to treat fever in children.

    Reuters
    October 21, 2022 / 06:57 AM IST
    Pharma

    Pharma

    Some medicinal syrups available in Indonesia contained ingredients linked to fatal acute kidney injury (AKI) in children, its health minister said on Thursday, as it investigates a spike in cases and 99 child deaths this year.

    Health Minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin was also cited by media as saying some of those syrups were produced locally.

    Indonesia has temporarily banned sales of all syrup-based medications and has been looking closely at paracetamol syrups containing toxic diethylene glycol and ethylene glycol that have been used to treat fever in children.

    Gambia's government is also investigating child AKI deaths linked to paracetamol syrups after 70 fatalities there. The syrups were made by New Delhi-based Maiden Pharmaceuticals Ltd, which India said it is investigating.

    Indonesia's food and drug agency (BPOM) has said Maiden Pharmaceuticals' products are not available locally.

    Close

    Related stories

    Ethylene glycol and diethylene glycol were detected in syrups found at the homes of some patients, health minister Budi Gunadi Sadikin said on Thursday, without specifying how many.

    A health ministry spokesperson declined to say in how many child AKI patients the ingredients were detected.

    Five out of 26 syrup medications tested by BPOM contained excessive levels of ethylene glycol, the agency said on Thursday. But it added it cannot be concluded these products are solely responsible for causing the illness.

    BPOM ordered the companies to pull specified products out of circulation and destroy all remaining batches.

    Indonesia has identified 206 AKI child cases of which 99 were fatalities this year. Budi said the real number of cases could be higher than reported.
    Reuters
    Tags: #Indonesia #Kidney injury #medicines #World News
    first published: Oct 21, 2022 06:59 am
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.