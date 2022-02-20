India asks citizens in Ukraine to leave temporarily as 'Russian invasion' threat looms

A Ukrainian state flag at the Kliusy checkpoint on the border with Russia in the Chernihiv region, Ukraine.

As the threats of a 'Russian invasion' looms over Ukraine, India on February 20 asked its citizens staying in the eastern European country for non-essential purposes to "leave temporarily".

This was the second advisory issued by the Indian Embassy in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, in the last five days. A similar appeal to temporarily leave the nation was issued on February 15.

In the latest advisory, the Indian Embassy urged the Indian students and other nationals to make use of the available commercial and charter flights for a timely departure.

"In view of the continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties with respect to the situation in Ukraine, all Indian nationals whose stay is not deemed essential and all Indian students, are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily. Available commercial flights, and charter flights may be availed for travel, for orderly and timely departure," it said.

"Indian students are advised to also get in touch with respective student contractors for updates on charter flights, and also continue to follow Embassy Facebook, website and Twitter for any update," the advisory further added.

The fears of a military confrontation between Russia and Ukraine escalated after the White House, in a statement issued late on February 19, said the Russian troops may launch an attack "at any time".

Russia's strategic nuclear forces held exercises overseen by President Vladimir Putin, the White House noted, adding that the Russian troops massed near Ukraine's border were "poised to strike".

Earlier on February 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attempted to reach out to his Russian counterpart in a bid to defuse the tensions.

“I don’t know what the President of the Russian Federation wants, so I am proposing a meeting,” Zelensky was quoted as saying at the Munich Security Conference, where he also held brief discussions with US Vice President Kamala Harris.