English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    UPCOMING WEBINAR:Risks vs Returns in Mutual funds – What should be your pick? 21st February | 4pm
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    India asks citizens in Ukraine to leave temporarily as 'Russian invasion' threat looms

    The Indian Embassy urged the Indian students and other nationals to make use of the available commercial and charter flights for timely departure.

    Moneycontrol News
    February 20, 2022 / 05:24 PM IST
    A Ukrainian state flag at the Kliusy checkpoint on the border with Russia in the Chernihiv region, Ukraine.

    A Ukrainian state flag at the Kliusy checkpoint on the border with Russia in the Chernihiv region, Ukraine.

    As the threats of a 'Russian invasion' looms over Ukraine, India on February 20 asked its citizens staying in the eastern European country for non-essential purposes to "leave temporarily".

    This was the second advisory issued by the Indian Embassy in Kyiv, the Ukrainian capital, in the last five days. A similar appeal to temporarily leave the nation was issued on February 15.

    In the latest advisory, the Indian Embassy urged the Indian students and other nationals to make use of the available commercial and charter flights for a timely departure.

    "In view of the continued high levels of tensions and uncertainties with respect to the situation in Ukraine, all Indian nationals whose stay is not deemed essential and all Indian students, are advised to leave Ukraine temporarily. Available commercial flights, and charter flights may be availed for travel, for orderly and timely departure," it said.

    Also Read | Russia-Ukraine: India treads carefully, chooses the diplomatic Middle Path

    Close

    Related stories

    "Indian students are advised to also get in touch with respective student contractors for updates on charter flights, and also continue to follow Embassy Facebook, website and Twitter for any update," the advisory further added.

    The fears of a military confrontation between Russia and Ukraine escalated after the White House, in a statement issued late on February 19, said the Russian troops may launch an attack "at any time".

    Russia's strategic nuclear forces held exercises overseen by President Vladimir Putin, the White House noted, adding that the Russian troops massed near Ukraine's border were "poised to strike".

    Earlier on February 20, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky attempted to reach out to his Russian counterpart in a bid to defuse the tensions.

    “I don’t know what the President of the Russian Federation wants, so I am proposing a meeting,” Zelensky was quoted as saying at the Munich Security Conference, where he also held brief discussions with US Vice President Kamala Harris.
    Moneycontrol News
    Tags: #Russia #Russia Ukraine Conflict #Ukraine
    first published: Feb 20, 2022 05:24 pm

    MORE FROM LIC

    View all
    Sections
    Desktop Version »
    Follow us on
    Facebook Twitter Instagram TeglegramJio News
    Available On
    Download from Google PlayDownload from App StoerDownload from Windows Phone
    ISO 27001 - BSI Assurance Mark
    Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Contact Us | Advertise with Us
    Network 18 Sites: News18 | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive |Topper Learning

    Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.