In-Depth | What led to Myanmar's military coup and how India feels the heat

Civil unrest has gripped Myanmar after its military ended the Southeast Asian country’s decade-long dalliance with democracy with a coup d’état on February 1.

In an early-morning raid ahead of a scheduled meeting of the country’s newly elected Parliament, armed forces seized full control of the government after arresting Aung San Suu Kyi and top members of her National League for Democracy (NLD) party.

Known as the Tatmadaw, the military later announced that it would remain in power for one year, with ultimate authority resting with Senior General Min Aung Hlaing.

This triggered nationwide protests by people demanding the return of the civilian government led by elected leader Suu Kyi. At least 320 people have been killed as security forces used lethal force to quell unrest, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners (AAPP) activist group. The group says thousands of people have been detained since the coup.

Amid the violence and protest, more than 1,000 people have crossed into India’s Mizoram state bordering Myanmar. This include police personnel who said they fled fearing persecution after disobeying the military junta’s orders to shoot protesters.

This poses a diplomatic challenge for India, which has close relations with the Tatmadaw. Besides this, the arrivals from Myanmar have also generated some disagreement between Centre that wants to keep them out and Mizoram government that is keen to provide assistance in line with local sentiment. Therefore, it appears that the heatwave of protest in Myanmar is reaching India in several ways. Before discussing the impact on India, let’s understand why the military junta launched coup d’état, country’s political situation and people’s reaction to it in details.