App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Subscription
Specials
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
Last Updated : Feb 21, 2019 06:15 PM IST | Source: PTI

Imran Khan holds NSC meeting amidst heightened Indo-Pakistan tensions

Ahead of the NSC meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa held a one-on-one meeting during which they discussed region's security situation.

PTI @moneycontrolcom
Whatsapp

Prime Minister Imran Khan on February 21 chaired a key meeting of the National Security Council (NSC) during which the country's security situation was discussed, amidst heightened tensions between India and Pakistan following the Pulwama terror attack that killed 40 CRPF soldiers.

Ahead of the NSC meeting, Prime Minister Imran Khan and Army chief Gen Qamar Javed Bajwa held a one-on-one meeting during which they discussed region's security situation, Geo TV reported, citing sources.

Later during the NSC meeting, the Pulwama attack and situation arising out of it were discussed, the channel said, quoting sources.

The meeting was attended by Army chief General Bajwa, services chiefs, heads of intelligence agencies, security officials and federal and state ministers for finance, defence, foreign affairs and interior.

related news

Forty CRPF personnel were killed on February 14 in one of the deadliest terror strikes in Jammu and Kashmir when Pakistan-based Jaish-e-Mohammad terror group's suicide bomber blew up an explosive-laden vehicle near their bus in Pulwama district.

The NSC council was also briefed by Foreign Office officials about the case of Kulbhushan Jadhav being heard at the International Court of Justice.

Jadhav, 48, a retired Indian Navy officer, was sentenced to death by a Pakistani military court on charges of "espionage and terrorism" after a closed trial in April 2017. His sentencing evoked a sharp reaction in India.

India moved the ICJ in May 2017 for the "egregious violation" of the provisions of the Vienna Convention by Pakistan by repeatedly denying New Delhi consular access to Jadhav.

The four-day hearing in the Jadhav case opened on February 18.
First Published on Feb 21, 2019 06:02 pm

tags #CRPF jawans #India #Pakistan #Pulwama terror attack

most popular

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

10 high-conviction bets that could give 13-100% return in a year

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Modi government report card: Here's how economy fared under the PM

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Wipro, HDFC Bank among top 11 picks by brokerages with up to 60% upside

Loading...
Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
PCI DSS Compliant
Disclaimer | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | Cookie Policy | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback
Network 18 Sites: News18.com | Firstpost | CNBC TV18 | In.com | Cricketnext | Overdrive | Topper Learning

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.