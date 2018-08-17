App
Last Updated : Aug 17, 2018 06:39 PM IST | Source: PTI

Imran Khan defeats Shahbaz Sharif to become Pakistan's new Prime Minister

The election in the 15th National Assembly became just a formality after the Pakistan Peoples Party led by Bilawal Bhutto Zardari with 54 seats abstained from voting.

PTI @moneycontrolcom

Cricketer turned politician Imran Khan today defeated Shahbaz Sharif in a one sided contest to become Pakistan's next prime minister after the grand opposition alliance fell apart over the PML-N chief's nomination for the top post.

Khan, 65, the chairman of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI), secured 176 votes while his only rival and the Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz chief Sharif got 96 votes.

Khan will take the oath tomorrow. A total of 172 votes in the 342-member lower house of Parliament are needed to form a government.
First Published on Aug 17, 2018 06:35 pm

