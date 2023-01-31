English
    IMF lifts 2023 growth forecast with boost from China reopening

    World growth has been bogged down by fallout from Russia's invasion of Ukraine last year, economic downturns and efforts to rein in spiraling costs of living.

    AFP
    January 31, 2023 / 07:17 AM IST

    Global growth is set to be higher than expected this year, the IMF said Monday, raising its forecast on surprisingly strong consumption and investment while China's lifting of zero-Covid restrictions provides another boost.

    Against this backdrop, the International Monetary Fund expects the global economy to expand 2.9 percent this year, slowing from 2022 to a rate that remains weak by historical standards.

    But "adverse risks have moderated" since last October's forecast, said the IMF in the latest update to its World Economic Outlook report.