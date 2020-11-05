Here are some interesting facts about US Presidential Elections 2020

After months of bitter campaigning and controversies, the US Presidential elections have finally come to an end, and the world now awaits the result.

Over 100 million early votes – both in-person and via mail ballots – were cast even before the Election Day this year. Unlike the last three general elections in the county, this year the winner was not clear on the election night as counting of mail ballots is more laborious.

In the meantime, we bring you some interesting facts that make US election 2020 different from the previous ones.

>> Biden breaks Obama's record for most votes in US election history

Former American Vice President and Democrat Presidential candidate Joe Biden broke the record for receiving the highest votes ever for a presidential candidate in the history of US politics.

In the 2008 elections, Barack Obama secured 69,498,516 votes, the most ever, and now Joe Biden has surpassed that tally with a record 71,598,750 votes and counting, according to Decision Desk HQ.

>> Trump may become first president to lose re-election since 1992

If incumbent US President and Republican candidate Donald Trump fails to win the re-election, he will be the first president since George Bush Sr. to not secure a second term in the Oval Office.

In 1992, George HW Bush lost his chance to serve for a second term to Democrat Bill Clinton. Since Bush, all three US presidents — Bill Clinton, George W Bush (Junior), and Barack Obama — have won their re-elections.

>> First election to go to court after over a decade

US President and Republican Party nominee Donald Trump claimed victory in 2020 US Presidential Election and while addressing his supporters in an extraordinary conference, Trump said he will move the Supreme Court to stop vote counting to “protect the integrity of the election system”.

In 2000, the White House contest between Republican George Bush and Democrat Al Gore rested on one state: Florida. With Bush ahead by just 537 votes, and with problems with the state's punch-card ballots, the Gore campaign sought a statewide recount.

The Bush campaign appealed the case to the US Supreme Court, which ruled to effectively block the full recount, handing Florida - and the election - to Bush.

However, experts claim such lawsuits are only practical if focused on a real problem and the vote gap is narrow.

>> Highest voter turnout in at least 100 years

The US appears to be on track to see over 160 million votes cast in the 2020 presidential election, a turnout rate of about 67 percent, which is higher than the country has witnessed in more than a century, as President Donald Trump and his Democratic rival Joe Biden campaigned through the final day to get more voters to the polling booths, reported news agency PTI.

The New York Times reported that the 2020 presidential campaign was shaping up to be one for the record books, on pace to attract the highest turnout in more than a century.

>> Oldest President

America’s next president, be it Joe Biden or Donald Trump, will be the nation’s oldest yet. At 70 years old in January 2017, Trump became the oldest president to take oath of office. If Biden, wins this year he would break this record by 8 years as he is set to turn 78 before the inauguration ceremony on January 20, and would be 81 by the time the next elections come around in 2024.

Trump took the most senior president honour from Ronald Reagan, who was almost 70 when he took the oath of office in 1981.

>> Most expensive election ever:

The 2020 Presidential election is turning out to be the most expensive election in history and twice as expensive as the previous presidential election cycle, with the total cost of the election expected to reach an unprecedented $14 billion, a research group said.

The Center for Responsive Politics said an “extraordinary influx” of political donations in the final months — driven by a Supreme Court battle and closely watched races for the White House and Senate — pushed total spending in the election past the previously estimated 11 billion dollars figure.