Last Updated : Jul 20, 2020 08:02 PM IST | Source: Reuters

Governor Andrew Cuomo warns of reopening rollback if New Yorkers continue partying in large groups

New York Governor Andrew Cuomo said on Monday that local governments and police departments were failing to disband parties that violated social distancing orders and warned that he might need to roll back the state's reopening if that continued.

The warning came after a warm summer weekend when people across New York City were seen gathered in groups of hundreds partying outdoors at bars and restaurants, some not wearing masks.

"The police department is not there to inform them of mask compliance. Police departments have to enforce the law," Cuomo said at a news conference.

"We will have to roll back the bar and restaurant opening if the congregations continue, if the local governments don't stop it," he added.

New York's coronavirus hospitalizations fell to the lowest level since March 18, with 716 total on Sunday, Cuomo said. The state's infection rate was around 1 percent on Sunday.

New York City was slated to move into phase 4 of reopening on Monday, including the opening of botanical gardens and zoos, but last week the governor delayed the resumption of indoor service at bars and restaurants in the city to prevent COVID-19 outbreaks.

Follow our full coverage of the coronavirus pandemic here.
First Published on Jul 20, 2020 07:58 pm

tags #Andrew Cuomo #coronavirus #New York #United States #World News

