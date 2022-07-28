Gold jewelry demand may drop through 2022: World Gold Council

Shoppers pass an imitation gold jewelry store at Zaveri Bazaar during the festival of Dhanteras in Mumbai, India, on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021. Indians flocked to jewelry stores on the biggest gold-buying day of the year, with a bumper sales period for precious metals that culminates in the festival of Diwali expected for the first time since the pandemic began.

Demand for gold jewelry may slip due to weaker economic growth in the biggest markets, according to the World Gold Council.

A combination of China’s strict Covid Zero policy and struggling real-estate sector likely will cause a slow recovery in demand there, the WGC wrote in its quarterly report. India, another top consumer, also may see lower buying due to the falling rupee and a higher import duty.

Jewelry demand has been weaker after 2021, driven by lockdowns in China and the strengthening dollar, which makes gold bought in local currencies more expensive. Spot prices have slumped since rising near a record following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.

“As many countries face economic weakness and the cost-of-living crises continue to squeeze spending, consumer driven demand will likely soften, although there should be pockets of strength,” Louise Street, a senior analyst for the council, said in a statement.

More second-quarter figures from the report:

China’s jewelry demand fell 42% quarter-on-quarter to 103.5 tons, and was down 29% from a year earlier · Global jewelry purchases fell 4% from the previous quarter, driven by the drop in China · Overall investment demand plunged 62% from the first quarter to 205.8 tons, led by exchange-traded funds · Central banks added 179.9 tons, almost double the previous quarter · Total supply rose about 2% from previous quarter as mined production increased

Investor buying of gold should be broadly flat through the rest of the year as tighter monetary policy by central banks diminishes the allure of the non-interest bearing asset, according to the WGC. Bar and coin demand likely will remain healthy due to the bleak economic backdrop.