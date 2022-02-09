GM plans six-fold increase in 2022 electric truck, SUV production: Sources

No. 8 General Motors | Amount raised - $15.8 billion | Date of IPO – November 2010. (Image: Reuters)

General Motors Co plans to increase production of electric trucks and Cadillac sport utility vehicles this year by more than six times the previously planned output, according to information shared with suppliers.

GM Chief Executive Mary Barra told investors last week the automaker intended to accelerate production of electric vehicles, aiming to deliver 400,000 EVs in North America during 2022 and 2023. She did not give specifics for how quickly production rates would grow.

New details shared with suppliers indicate GM intends to increase production of its electric trucks and a new battery-powered Cadillac SUV to a total of 46,000 vehicles this year, up from a previous plan to build just 7,000 of those vehicles this year, according to information shared with suppliers.

GM is also expected to re-start production of its Chevrolet Bolt EVs. The Bolt line has been idledas GM replaces batteries in existing Bolts under a recall.

"As we have said, we have announced battery cell and assembly capacity investments that will give us more than 1 million units of EV capacity in North America by the end of 2025," GM said in a statement on Tuesday. "We now have teams working to accelerate all of our upcoming EV launches, and our target is to deliver 400,000 EVs in North America over the course of 2022 and 2023."

GM told suppliers to its electric GMC Hummer EV trucks to plan for production of 21,000 of those vehicles this year at the automaker's Factory Zero in Detroit, up from the previous plan to build 3,800 vehicles.