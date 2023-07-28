English
    GameStop CFO to quit in second top executive exit in two months

    The company's board had in June ousted its fifth CEO in five years, leading some analysts to question whether billionaire investor Ryan Cohen, who is now executive chairman, can turn around GameStop.

    July 28, 2023 / 07:04 AM IST
    GameStop said its finance chief Diana Saadeh-Jajeh will resign on Aug. 11, marking the second high-profile exit in two months and sending the shares of the videogame retailer down nearly 2% in extended trading.

    The company's board had in June ousted its fifth CEO in five years, leading some analysts to question whether billionaire investor Ryan Cohen, who is now executive chairman, can turn around GameStop.

    The retailer, known for its brick-and-mortar stores, has struggled to deliver on Cohen's vision to make the company a leading e-commerce firm for videogames and related merchandise.

    The company's shares have dropped about 82% from the $120.75 peak they hit during the meme-stock saga of 2021.

    first published: Jul 28, 2023 07:04 am

