English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Free Credit Report: Take the First Step Towards Financial Well-being with Credit Score in just 2 Clicks!
    you are here: HomeNewsWorld

    G20 chair India says talks underway for global framework on crypto rules

    "India's (G20) presidency has put on the table key issues related to regulating or understanding that there should be a framework for handling issues related to crypto assets," Nirmala Sitharaman said at an event in the financial capital of Mumbai.

    Reuters
    September 05, 2023 / 11:34 AM IST
    G20 chair India says talks underway for global framework on crypto rules

    G20 chair India says talks underway for global framework on crypto rules

    Discussions are underway on a global framework to regulate crypto assets, India's finance minister said on Tuesday, adding that cryptocurrencies could not be regulated efficiently without the co-operation of all countries.

    "India's (G20) presidency has put on the table key issues related to regulating or understanding that there should be a framework for handling issues related to crypto assets," Nirmala Sitharaman said at an event in the financial capital of Mumbai.

    "Active discussions are happening."

    Reuters
    Tags: #Current Affairs #India
    first published: Sep 5, 2023 11:34 am

    Discover the latest business news, Sensex, and Nifty updates. Obtain Personal Finance insights, tax queries, and expert opinions on Moneycontrol or download the Moneycontrol App to stay updated!