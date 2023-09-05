G20 chair India says talks underway for global framework on crypto rules

Discussions are underway on a global framework to regulate crypto assets, India's finance minister said on Tuesday, adding that cryptocurrencies could not be regulated efficiently without the co-operation of all countries.

"India's (G20) presidency has put on the table key issues related to regulating or understanding that there should be a framework for handling issues related to crypto assets," Nirmala Sitharaman said at an event in the financial capital of Mumbai.

"Active discussions are happening."