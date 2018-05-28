App
Moneycontrol App Android App iOS App iPad App Android Tab Blackberry Windows App Windows Tab
Subscription
Specials
Stocks
Feedback
Log In
Sign Up
Moneycontrol
Select Language
Specials
Subscriptions
you are here: HomeNewsWorld
May 28, 2018 06:31 PM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

French citizenship for ‘Spiderman’ migrant who saved boy dangling between life and death

Mamoudou Gassama, a 22-year-old Malian immigrant in France, became the darling of social media after a video of him climbing the four storeys amid cheers from the crowd present on the spot went viral.

Moneycontrol News @moneycontrolcom

In a scene that can easily fit into one of those ‘your neighbourhood superhero’ movies, a Malian immigrant in France was hailed a hero after he reportedly climbed four storeys from the ground in less than a minute to save a four-year-old girl boy hanging from the fourth-floor balcony.

Mamoudou Gassama, a 22-year-old Malian immigrant in France, became the darling of social media after a video of him climbing the four storeys amid cheers from the crowd present on the spot went viral.

Here's the video:

related news

Gassama, who came to Paris a few months back dreaming to building a life there, has been named an honorary French citizen after meeting France’s president Emmanuel Macron.

The footage was recorded last Saturday and the authorities assured Gassama for assistance in settling in the country, however, after meeting Macron, Gassama was made a naturalised citizen straight away.

Mayor of Paris, Anne Hidalgo praised Gassama on Twitter for his ‘act of bravery’ and phoned him personally for his deed.

Reporters from multiple news outlets in France tracked him down 24 hours after the video became viral where Gassama told him that he acted without thinking too much.

"I saw all these people shouting, and cars sounding their horns. I climbed up like that and, thank God, I saved the child. I felt afraid when I saved the child... (when) we went into the living room, I started to shake, I could hardly stand up, I had to sit down," he said in a report by France24.

The report states that the boy’s father had left him alone in the house. The boy’s father was arrested by the police for questioning and the mother was out of Paris.

tags #trends #world

most popular

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

These 38 multibaggers stocks rose up to 600% in 4 years; do you own any?

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Bank Nifty resumes uptrend; these 3 stocks could deliver 8-11% returns in the short term

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Avenue Supermarts up 5% as promoter offload stake in Co to meet minimum public shareholding

Sections
Desktop Version »
Follow us on
Available On
Disclaimer | Terms of Use | Privacy Statement | FAQs | Sitemap | Feedback | Network 18 Sites

Copyright © e-Eighteen.com Ltd All rights resderved. Reproduction of news articles, photos, videos or any other content in whole or in part in any form or medium without express writtern permission of moneycontrol.com is prohibited.